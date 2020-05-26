Tyrrells to end sponsorship of Premier 15s

Premier 15s title sponsor Tyrrells will ends its sponsorship of the top tier of the women’s club game at the end of its three-year contract in August.

Saracens had won the title for the past two seasons, before the current campaign was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And Tyrrells, owned by KP Snacks, has reviewed its sponsorship commitments and taken the decision to redirect its marketing spend in line with overarching business objectives.

Marketing director Kevin McNair said: “Tyrrells has enjoyed three hugely rewarding years as the title sponsor of the Premier 15s. We are proud to have been the inaugural title partner for the tournament and help aid the significant growth of the women’s game during this period.

“Following a recent review of our plans we have taken the decision not to continue with our sponsorship programme as we look to align all our brand sponsorship arrangement with the business’s overall focus.

“We wish the teams every success and look forward to seeing the women’s game continue to break boundaries and records in the future.”

Simon Massie-Taylor, England Rugby’s chief commercial officer, added: “We would like to thank Tyrrells for their significant support in championing the women’s game over the past three years as the first ever title sponsor of the women’s top league.

“The partnership saw record viewing figures and attendances at matches and more importantly created a lasting legacy, inspiring more women and girls across the country to get involved in the game.

“We are actively exploring new partners for the top-tier tournament and are confident the title sponsorship of the England Women’s Premier 15s game will be an attractive proposition.”

Aided by Tyrrells, the women’s game has experienced huge growth in recent years with Tyrrells Premier 15s having been on track to break attendance records this year prior to the early end to the season.

Peak viewing figures of the 2019 final were more than double those of 2018 with live attendance up 27 per cent and, throughout the 2019/20 season, 462,385 people tuned in to watch live Premier 15s action.

England’s women have also celebrated record attendances with multiple sell out games, having won the World title in 2014, leading to being crowned double grand slam champions in 2017 and 2019.

Seeing more professional women play has undoubtedly inspired more people to get involved and give the sport a try with participation in the women and girls game reaching over 37,000 registered players, and over 18,000 women attending over 500 England Rugby entry level Inner Warrior camps during the last three years.