Tyrrells Premier: Welwyn Garden City’s Lotte Clapp leads by example in Saracens Women romp

Lotte Clapp leads Saracens Women's final team-talk prior to their win iver Firwood Waterloo. Archant

Welwyn Garden City’s Lotte Clapp led from the front with a first-half hat-trick as Saracens finished the Tyrrells Premier 15s regular season with a 64-0 win over Firwood Waterloo.

The former Sir Frederic Osborn pupil and Sarries’ skipper had called for focus and for everybody to stick together in her final team-talk, done outside the entrance to the West Stand chaos thanks to the chaos at the end of the men’s victory over Glasgow.

And before injury ended her game at half-time, she had crossed for three of her side’s five tries against the north west outfit.

And the dominance continued after the break with a further seven tries.

In total Welwyn Rugby Club accounted for five of the Women in Black’s scores.

They were already assured of top spot in the rankings and a home semi-final but this result will give them plenty of confidence going into that clash with Wasps.

It came with a much-changed team as head coach Alex Austerberry tinkered with his line-up.

That was partly due to season-ending injuries to Marlie Packer and Vicky Fleetwood but the strength in depth at Allianz Park was clear to see as they were never really in trouble throughout the contest.

Nina Visiten starting the rout with a lovely spin just outside the five-metre line before Clapp got her first, capitalising following Temple’s indecision under a long kick.

Harpenden’s Sarah McKenna got the next but Clapp was undoubtedly the architect, showing outrageously quick feet to first create a gap and then accelerate off down the wing.

She was stopped but McKenna, the Old Albanian Saints’ coach, was in support to score.

Clapp then finished it off with two scores, snatching up Visiten’s beautifully delayed pass, before finishing off after Georgie Lingham’s barnstorming charge forward.

Her withdrawal looked to be precautionary but she had done the damage.

Not that it mattered much as Saracens continued to heap misery on to Waterloo.

Hannah Duffy powered over with a superb run and Chantelle Miell score in the corner before Sarah Bebbington went over among a mass of bodies in a forwards-led drive.

Delight greeted another of the strong Welwyn contingent as Sydney Gregson collected her own chip and chase for try number nine.

The Hobbs Way-based club also had Hannah Botterman’s try to celebrate, the replacement going over in the corner.

A worrying injury to Waterloo held things up for a bit but it didn’t stop Saracens bagging two more tries.

Gregson was involved again, doing the hard yards before supplying the pass for Miel to grab her second, and then Lingham bagged a wonderful solo effort to finish things off in style.

Saracens: Perry, Campbell, Duffy, Green, Stodter, Searcy, Siczowa, Robinson, Swords, Cattell, Clapp, Visiten, Gregson, Lingham, McKenna.

Replacements: Rettie, Botterman, Lockwood, Bebbington, Gulliver, Wardle, Miell.

Tries: Visiten 14, Clapp 23, 38, 40 McKenna 34, Duffy 45, Miell 49, 79 Bebbington 61, Gregson 69, Botterman 74, Lingham 80.

Conversions: Cattell 61, 80

Firwood Waterloo: Harper, Thomas, S.Jones, Stafford, Tooley, Lawson, Cobain, Hutchinson, Hall, Stott, Devine, Carlton, Perrin, Travis, Temple.

Replacements: Burt, Kelly, Owen, B.Jones, Stirzaker, Isaac, Rouffignac.

HT: Saracens 25 Firwood Waterloo 0