Two new teams elected into Tyrrells Premier 15s but Development League scrapped

Harpendens' Sarah McKenna in action for Saracens Women in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: MAREK DORCIK Archant

Saracens will face two new teams after the RFU revealed the list of teams to play in the Tyrrells Premier 15s for the next three years.

Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks will join the competition at the expense of Richmond and Firwood Waterloo after an audit of the ring-fenced league.

The decisions were made on a combination of their ability to deliver the competition’s “minimum operating standards and their on pitch performance”.

Head of women’s performance at the RFU, Nicky Ponsford, said: “We said from the outset that this process allows us to recognise the input of current clubs but still open up the league to potential new entrants with a geographical spread maintained where possible and that’s reflected in the results.”

They have also scrapped the Development League but said those clubs who wish to run a development team next season “are in discussions on the most appropriate options”.