Advanced search

Two new teams elected into Tyrrells Premier 15s but Development League scrapped

PUBLISHED: 13:35 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 06 April 2020

Harpendens' Sarah McKenna in action for Saracens Women in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: MAREK DORCIK

Harpendens' Sarah McKenna in action for Saracens Women in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: MAREK DORCIK

Archant

Saracens will face two new teams after the RFU revealed the list of teams to play in the Tyrrells Premier 15s for the next three years.

Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks will join the competition at the expense of Richmond and Firwood Waterloo after an audit of the ring-fenced league.

The decisions were made on a combination of their ability to deliver the competition’s “minimum operating standards and their on pitch performance”.

Head of women’s performance at the RFU, Nicky Ponsford, said: “We said from the outset that this process allows us to recognise the input of current clubs but still open up the league to potential new entrants with a geographical spread maintained where possible and that’s reflected in the results.”

They have also scrapped the Development League but said those clubs who wish to run a development team next season “are in discussions on the most appropriate options”.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Hertfordshire sexual health clinic to close in Hatfield

There are three sexual health clinics in Hertfordshire. Picture: Pixabay

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Venue change needed as charity football game for NHS grows too large for Welwyn Garden City

Herns Lane was originally the venue for the Charity FC 2020 game for the NHS. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Workers criticise Hatfield Yodel and Welham Green DHL COVID-19 protections

Workers have criticised Yodel and DHL over COVID-19 safety concerns. Picture: Supplied/GMB.

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Hertfordshire sexual health clinic to close in Hatfield

There are three sexual health clinics in Hertfordshire. Picture: Pixabay

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Venue change needed as charity football game for NHS grows too large for Welwyn Garden City

Herns Lane was originally the venue for the Charity FC 2020 game for the NHS. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Workers criticise Hatfield Yodel and Welham Green DHL COVID-19 protections

Workers have criticised Yodel and DHL over COVID-19 safety concerns. Picture: Supplied/GMB.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Hertfordshire County Council urges businesses to give PPE to care workers

The University of Hertfordshire has given PPE equipment to the NHS and HCC care teams. Picture: UoH.

Two new teams elected into Tyrrells Premier 15s but Development League scrapped

Harpendens' Sarah McKenna in action for Saracens Women in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: MAREK DORCIK

Saracens Women says memories of ‘another amazing season’ are not null and void as RFU calls end to campaign

Saracens Women celebrate their late come-from-behind win at Loughborough Lightning in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies
Drive 24