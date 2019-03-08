Triple success for Welwyn girls after hugely-successful day of cup finals and tournaments

The U15 girls led an incredible day for Welwyn Rugby Club at tournaments and in cup competitions.

Welwyn Rugby Club's U15 girls' won the Area Cup by beating Hitchin.

The trip to Aylesbury saw the Hobbs Way-based youngsters travel to Aylesbury and return with the Area Cup after a 20-15 win over Hitchin.

The sides had already played each other three times this season and the games were so close that the aggregate score was level over those contests.

Drizzle made conditions difficult for ball carrying with winds also affecting kicking and passing.

But despite that both teams produced another thrilling match-up.

Welwyn started the better and after a spell of pressure on the Hitchin five-metre line, they burst over for the opening score.

From then the teams traded tries, Welwyn twice going into the lead only for Hitchin to reply both times.

But as the final minutes of the game approached, and a draw seemed the most likely, Welwyn battled through the growing fatigue to bag a valuable fourth try.

There was still time for one more play and Hitchin through everything at the girls but Welwyn were able to win a turnover and kicked the ball into touch for the win.

A spokesman said: “Full credit must go to both teams for providing a real nail-biting game for the coaches and spectators alike and all of it played with great spirit and temperament with the teams showing respect for each other.”

They now move onto the National Cup semi-finals.

The U18 girls followed that up with a confident 19-0 defeat of Trojans in the Area Plate final.

The first-half was a tight affair and ended with neither side able to make an impression on the scoreboard but second-half tries from Ellie, Macy and Abbie, with one conversion from Sophie was enough to give Welwyn the big win.

And to complete a perfect day Welwyn U13s returned from Enfield with overall victory in a Waterfall Tournament.

A 59-14 win over the hosts was followed by a 19-0 success over Harpenden.

That took them to the final where an unbeaten and well-drilled Old Albanian awaited.

And although the game finished in a 14-14 draw, Welwyn topped the table on points difference.

Welwyn girls’ sponsor Jonathan Lock of Design4Structures was at the area finals and said: “It’s a fabulous day for the girls and for Welwyn and we’re delighted to be involved.”