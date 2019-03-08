Three ex-Welwyn players help England to French success

Former Welwyn junior Zoe Harrison started for England in their win against France. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Three former Welwyn juniors were to the fore as England began their autumn series with a 20-10 win over France in Clermont-Ferrand.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hannah Botterman and Zoe Harrison both started while Ellena Perry came off the bench as the Red Roses won in France for the first time since 2012.

You may also want to watch:

Jessy Tremouliere kicked France ahead before Emily Scarratt replied from a central position 30 metres out and it was the visitors who bagged the first try of the game after a succession of driving mauls near the French line, Sarah Hunter crashing over.

The skipper was leading from the front and got her second try, with a little help from Sarah Beckett, to establish a 17-3 half-time lead.

France took advantage of Marlie Packer's yellow card to get their first try, Camille Boudaud the scorer, but Scarratt made sure of the win eight minutes from time with a penalty.

England face Les Bleues again on Saturday at Sandy Park, Exeter.