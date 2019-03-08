Strength in depth Saracens not-so-secret weapon ahead of Wasps play-off semi-final

Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens hurdles a last gasp tackle on the touchline in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

The strength in depth at Saracens Women could be their key weapon according to two of their star players.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens hurdles a last gasp tackle on the touchline in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens hurdles a last gasp tackle on the touchline in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Women in Black made a number of changes to their side for the visit of Firwood Waterloo, some forced on them thanks to the season-ending injuries of Vikki Fleetwood and Marlie Packer.

May Campbell of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO May Campbell of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

But ahead of the Tyrrells Premier 15s play-offs, skipper Lotte Clapp believes the players who came in during the 64-0 win have more than made it clear that they are good enough to keep their shirts

Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens hurdles a last gasp tackle on the touchline in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens hurdles a last gasp tackle on the touchline in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

The former Sir Frederic Osborn pupil told whtsport: “It’s a real shame we’ve lost those players to injury, they’re huge to our team, but at the same time we’ve got some great strength in depth.

El Perry of Saracens runs at the defence in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO El Perry of Saracens runs at the defence in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

“And considering some of those girls even played for the development team earlier in the day, they still filled that shirt and made everyone proud with their performance.

El Perry of Saracens is dragged down in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO El Perry of Saracens is dragged down in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

“It’s great to have that.”

Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens is tackled by two in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens is tackled by two in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harpenden’s Sarah McKenna, fresh for being part of England’s Grand Slam winning side in the Six Nations, was in total agreement with her captain.

Saracens Women celebrate a score in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Saracens Women celebrate a score in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

She said: “Both the Premier team and development squad train together and there’s no reason why people can’t slot into those shirts quite easily.

Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens is tackled by two in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens is tackled by two in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

“Sometimes it is confidence that holds people back but playing at Allianz Park with a good crowd, people want to prove a point ahead of the final games.

Georgie Lingham of Saracens collides with her opponent in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Georgie Lingham of Saracens collides with her opponent in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

“The development season is over so everybody is sticking their hands up for those Prem shirts.

Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens races through to score in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens races through to score in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

“That was the statement a lot of people were making.”

Hannah Botterman of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Hannah Botterman of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

The 12-try demolition of Waterloo, played after the men’s equally impressive defeat of Glasgow Warriors earlier in the day, means they finished the regular season on top of the table and earned themselves a home semi-final against Wasps on April 13.

Hannah Botterman of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Hannah Botterman of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

That is now the focus for Clapp, who bagged herself a hat-trick before withdrawing at half-time as precaution over an injury.

Nina Vistisen of Saracens reaches out to touch down in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Nina Vistisen of Saracens reaches out to touch down in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

She said: “We’ve got an extra week to get everybody back fit but we’ve got to go back into training and look at ourselves and see where we need to make improvements.

Nina Vistisen of Saracens reaches out to touch down in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Nina Vistisen of Saracens reaches out to touch down in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

“We need to build to that Wasps game.

Sydney Gregson of Saracens breaks for the line in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Sydney Gregson of Saracens breaks for the line in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

“It’s not a break as such, this is now where we need to really knuckle down and prepare.”

Nina Vistisen of Saracens reaches out to touch down in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Nina Vistisen of Saracens reaches out to touch down in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sydney Gregson of Saracens gets away from her tackler in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Sydney Gregson of Saracens gets away from her tackler in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sydney Gregson of Saracens gets away from her tackler in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Sydney Gregson of Saracens gets away from her tackler in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sydney Gregson of Saracens tries to break a tackle in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Sydney Gregson of Saracens tries to break a tackle in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sydney Gregson of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Sydney Gregson of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sydney Gregson of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Sydney Gregson of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

El Perry of Saracens takes a hit in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO El Perry of Saracens takes a hit in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Kat Robinson of Saracens is tackled in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Kat Robinson of Saracens is tackled in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lauren Cattell of Saracens looks for a pass in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Lauren Cattell of Saracens looks for a pass in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sydney Gregson of Saracens is tackled by two in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Sydney Gregson of Saracens is tackled by two in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sarah McKenna of Saracens looks to go through a gap in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Sarah McKenna of Saracens looks to go through a gap in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sydney Gregson of Saracens goes to ground in a tackle in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Sydney Gregson of Saracens goes to ground in a tackle in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Emma Swords of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Emma Swords of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sydney Gregson of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Sydney Gregson of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens goes over the line to score in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens goes over the line to score in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Georgie Lingham of Saracens is tackled in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Georgie Lingham of Saracens is tackled in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Georgie Lingham of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Georgie Lingham of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens goes over the line to score in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens goes over the line to score in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens goes over the line to score in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens goes over the line to score in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hannah Botterman of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Hannah Botterman of Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens runs down the line in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens runs down the line in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sarah McKenna of Saracens touches down in the corner after a run by Lotte Clapp in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Sarah McKenna of Saracens touches down in the corner after a run by Lotte Clapp in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens runs down the line in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens runs down the line in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens hurdles a last gasp tackle on the touchline in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Lotte Clapp (C) of Saracens hurdles a last gasp tackle on the touchline in the Tyrrells Premier 15s game between Saracens Women V Firwood Waterloo Ladies at the Allianz Park, Hendon, London. Picture: DANNY LOO