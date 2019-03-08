Schools' Rugby World Cup event at Welwyn hailed a success

St Michael's Woolmer Green (South Africa) took on Commonswood (Wales) in the final of the Monk's Walk Year 4 Rugby World Cup event. Archant

A series of school events held in conjunction with the Rugby World Cup has been hailed a success - and could have predicted the winner of the competition in Japan.

Panshanger Year 4 team were representing Georgia. Panshanger Year 4 team were representing Georgia.

Organised by Stuart Williams, school sport co-ordinator at Monk's Walk, and held at Welwyn Rugby Club, schools from across Welwyn Hatfield were each allocated a country to represent in the three different year groups.

All Year 4 teams who took part in the Rugby World Cup event at Welwyn Rugby Club run by Monk's Walk School. All Year 4 teams who took part in the Rugby World Cup event at Welwyn Rugby Club run by Monk's Walk School.

And after playing a format similar to the actual tournament, St Michael's Woolmer Green, representing South Africa, took the win in the Year 4 and Year 5 groups while Oaklands Primary were the winners in Year 6, playing as England.

Year 4 star performers with Monk's Walk sport leaders. Year 4 star performers with Monk's Walk sport leaders.

Williams had praise for the nine sports leaders from Monk's Walk who helped officiate and run the tournaments after receiving referee training from Saracens.

St Michael's Woolmer Green Year 4 team were representing South Africa. St Michael's Woolmer Green Year 4 team were representing South Africa.

He added: "We also offered all primary staff an afternoon of rugby training to promote the sport in their schools."

Green Lanes Year 4 team were representing Fiji. Green Lanes Year 4 team were representing Fiji.

The next event they are running is alongside the Six Nations.