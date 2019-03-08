Schools' Rugby World Cup event at Welwyn hailed a success
PUBLISHED: 14:25 25 October 2019
Archant
A series of school events held in conjunction with the Rugby World Cup has been hailed a success - and could have predicted the winner of the competition in Japan.
Organised by Stuart Williams, school sport co-ordinator at Monk's Walk, and held at Welwyn Rugby Club, schools from across Welwyn Hatfield were each allocated a country to represent in the three different year groups.
And after playing a format similar to the actual tournament, St Michael's Woolmer Green, representing South Africa, took the win in the Year 4 and Year 5 groups while Oaklands Primary were the winners in Year 6, playing as England.
Williams had praise for the nine sports leaders from Monk's Walk who helped officiate and run the tournaments after receiving referee training from Saracens.
He added: "We also offered all primary staff an afternoon of rugby training to promote the sport in their schools."
The next event they are running is alongside the Six Nations.