Advanced search

Latest The New European

Schools' Rugby World Cup event at Welwyn hailed a success

PUBLISHED: 14:25 25 October 2019

St Michael's Woolmer Green (South Africa) took on Commonswood (Wales) in the final of the Monk's Walk Year 4 Rugby World Cup event.

St Michael's Woolmer Green (South Africa) took on Commonswood (Wales) in the final of the Monk's Walk Year 4 Rugby World Cup event.

Archant

A series of school events held in conjunction with the Rugby World Cup has been hailed a success - and could have predicted the winner of the competition in Japan.

Panshanger Year 4 team were representing Georgia.Panshanger Year 4 team were representing Georgia.

Organised by Stuart Williams, school sport co-ordinator at Monk's Walk, and held at Welwyn Rugby Club, schools from across Welwyn Hatfield were each allocated a country to represent in the three different year groups.

All Year 4 teams who took part in the Rugby World Cup event at Welwyn Rugby Club run by Monk's Walk School.All Year 4 teams who took part in the Rugby World Cup event at Welwyn Rugby Club run by Monk's Walk School.

And after playing a format similar to the actual tournament, St Michael's Woolmer Green, representing South Africa, took the win in the Year 4 and Year 5 groups while Oaklands Primary were the winners in Year 6, playing as England.

Year 4 star performers with Monk's Walk sport leaders.Year 4 star performers with Monk's Walk sport leaders.

Williams had praise for the nine sports leaders from Monk's Walk who helped officiate and run the tournaments after receiving referee training from Saracens.

St Michael's Woolmer Green Year 4 team were representing South Africa.St Michael's Woolmer Green Year 4 team were representing South Africa.

He added: "We also offered all primary staff an afternoon of rugby training to promote the sport in their schools."

Green Lanes Year 4 team were representing Fiji.Green Lanes Year 4 team were representing Fiji.

The next event they are running is alongside the Six Nations.

Most Read

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Man suffers cardiac arrest before crashing into Welwyn Garden City lamppost

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Road closed in Welwyn Garden City town centre after crash

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Hatfield Tunnel fully reopens on A1(M) after power cut closure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel is now open. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Welwyn Garden City school gets new dining room to fit pupil capacity

Holwell Primary School has a new dining room. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Man suffers cardiac arrest before crashing into Welwyn Garden City lamppost

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Road closed in Welwyn Garden City town centre after crash

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Hatfield Tunnel fully reopens on A1(M) after power cut closure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel is now open. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Welwyn Garden City school gets new dining room to fit pupil capacity

Holwell Primary School has a new dining room. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Schools’ Rugby World Cup event at Welwyn hailed a success

St Michael's Woolmer Green (South Africa) took on Commonswood (Wales) in the final of the Monk's Walk Year 4 Rugby World Cup event.

Train retirement tour through Hertfordshire raises £10,000 for charity

To celebrate the retirement of the Class 313 and raise funds for good causes, a special charity tour took place on Wednesday, October 23. Picture: Maggie Luckhurst/GTR

Welwyn Garden City urgent care centre safe - for now

CEO of East and North Herts CCG Beverly Flowers. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Officers search for man with knife in Hatfield

Herts police were searching Hatfield yesterday after reports of a man with a knife in Briars Lane. Picture: Archant

St Albans MP urges Environment Minister to intervene on Hatfield quarry

Smallford and Ellenbrook Residents Associations explain their concerns to St Albans MP Anne Main. Picture: John Andrews.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists