Saracens sitting pretty but prepared too for 'big second half of the season'

PUBLISHED: 09:50 27 December 2019

Sarah McKenna is expecting a tough 2020 but is still confident of Saracens success. Picture: MAREK DORCIK

Sarah McKenna is expecting a tough 2020 but is still confident of Saracens success. Picture: MAREK DORCIK

Archant

Sarah McKenna says that while Saracens may be sat in the perfect place in the Tyrrells Premier 15s they are well aware that the season is just going to get harder and harder.

They hit the top of the table with a 33-27 win away to nearest rivals Harlequins, a match which needed them to reverse a 24-0 deficit conceded in 25 minutes.

But despite the tests to come, the Harpenden star and OA Saints head coach feels that performance is proof that they are still on course to retain their title.

She said: "We were neck and neck with them so it's nice to go top. That win was so important.

"We know that we're only going into the second half of the season and with some of the results that we've had, we know sides are incredibly competitive.

"It will be a big second half of the season but it will come down to the final games and the play-offs.

"As long as we keep doing what we're doing and performing as we did in the second half against Harlequins then we'll be in a good place."

