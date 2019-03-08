Advanced search

Saracens Women roar to life in second half to snatch win from Loughborough Lightning

PUBLISHED: 11:15 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 06 October 2019

Saracens Women celebrate their late come-from-behind win at Loughborough Lightning in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

Saracens Women celebrate their late come-from-behind win at Loughborough Lightning in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

A stunning second-half kept Saracens Women's unbeaten start to the Tyrrells Premier 15s' season intact as they battled back to win 28-24 at Loughborough Lightning.

The home side had raced into a 17-0 lead at the break thanks to tries from Emily Scarratt, Katy Daley-McLean and Isla Alejandro.

They could have even bagged another but Sarries held firm and came out for the second period a different side.

Former Welwyn and Datchworth junior Hannah Botterman got the first from a driving maul and she crossed again moments later using the same tactic.

Scarratt bagged her second try to stretch the hosts' advantage again but with 10 minutes to go Sarah McKenna stepped between two defenders to go over next to the posts, leaving them three points behind.

The winner came with two minutes to go. With the forwards knocking on the door Libby Lockwood showed great strength to get the ball down and Lisa Martin's fourth successful conversion completed the win.

Travellers move on from encampment near Welwyn

Digswell Park being used by travellers today. Picture: Supplied.

A1(M) northbound: Police, ambulance and fire services rush to crashes

Police are attending the scene. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Fish-killing disease discovered at Welwyn Garden City's Stanborough Lakes

A fish-killing disease has been discovered at Stanborough Lakes in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Armed police called as suspected Welwyn Garden City knifeman arrested

Herts officers, including an armed policing unit, were called at 6.25pm yesterday to Cole Green Lane in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

BBC documentary examines how Welwyn Garden City was influenced by eugenics

Dr. Sue Currell and Angela Saini in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: BBC

