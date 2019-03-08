Saracens Women roar to life in second half to snatch win from Loughborough Lightning

Saracens Women celebrate their late come-from-behind win at Loughborough Lightning in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS Archant

A stunning second-half kept Saracens Women's unbeaten start to the Tyrrells Premier 15s' season intact as they battled back to win 28-24 at Loughborough Lightning.

The home side had raced into a 17-0 lead at the break thanks to tries from Emily Scarratt, Katy Daley-McLean and Isla Alejandro.

They could have even bagged another but Sarries held firm and came out for the second period a different side.

Former Welwyn and Datchworth junior Hannah Botterman got the first from a driving maul and she crossed again moments later using the same tactic.

Scarratt bagged her second try to stretch the hosts' advantage again but with 10 minutes to go Sarah McKenna stepped between two defenders to go over next to the posts, leaving them three points behind.

The winner came with two minutes to go. With the forwards knocking on the door Libby Lockwood showed great strength to get the ball down and Lisa Martin's fourth successful conversion completed the win.