Former Welwyn juniors lend helping hand in Saracens Womens' rout of Richmond

Hannah Botterman in action for Saracens Women against Richmond. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS Archant

Saracens Women ran in eight tries to mark their first home game of the new Tyrrells Premier 15s season with a 46-0 victory over a stubborn Richmond.

Mackenzie Carson in action for Saracens Women against Richmond. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS Mackenzie Carson in action for Saracens Women against Richmond. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

Former Welwyn junior and Saracens skipper Lotte Clapp got two and there was also a brace for Mackenzie Carson.

A penalty try and one each for Georgie Lingham, Sonia Green and Hannah Botterman, who counts both Welwyn and Datchworth as former clubs, completed the rout.

Lisa Martin added three conversions.

Clapp's first try was the last of the first-half and was assisted by an exceptional carry by Botterman.

That left Saracens 21-0 ahead at half-time and strong start to the second period saw Botterman herself punch over after a quik tap-penalty.

Clapp's second was the Women in Black's seventh, the skipper having an easy run-in following unselfish work by Aine Staunton, and the win leaves them second behind Harlequins after two games.