Tyrrells Premier 15s: Saracens Women off to a winning start at Bristol Bears

Hannah Botterman was heavily involved as Saracens opened the Tyrrells Premier 15s season with a win away to Bristol Bears. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Saracens Women had to fight all the way as they opened their defence of the Tyrrells Premier 15s crown with a 35-22 success at Bristol Bears.

Debutant Lisa Martin had kicked their first points but they were on the back foot for the opening 20 minutes.

They conceded a couple and had Rosie Galligan shown a yellow card but they showed plenty of resilience as the bagged 17 points in this period.

Former Datchworth and Welwyn junior Hannah Botterman was to the fore as she first set-up Vicky Fleetwood for a try before the pair combined to give another former Welwyn star, skipper Lotte Clapp, a second score.

After half-time though Sarries stepped it up. Prop Jeani Layola crashed over after a period of pressure before Chantelle Miell accelerated through a gap.

Bristol kept plugging away with two more tries but Rocky Clapp made sure of the victory as she plunged over from close range following a break by Jade Knight.