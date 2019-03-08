Comfortable win in the end as Saracens dominate Worcester Warriors

Saracens cruised to a win over Worcester Warriors in the Tyrrells Premier 15s at Allianz Park. Archant

Saracens stay hot on the heels of Tyrrells Premier 15s leaders Harlequins after they cast aside Worcester Warriors with consummate ease at Allianz Park.

It was their fourth won from four at the start of the season and the 55-3 success saw them run in nine tries, with eight different scorers showing the wonderful strength in depth the champions can call on.

The worrying thing for the rest of the league was it wasn't a performance that felt totally dominant but once they got to grips with their opposition, they were ruthless in their pursuit of points.

It took a while for their superiority to bubble to the top in the first half and yet they still managed to run in five tries.

The opening score came after just 90 seconds, the play switched from the right wing to the left where Harpenden's Sarah McKenna side-stepped the last defender for the try.

But from there Worcester enjoyed good possession and decent territory even if they never truly looked like beating the Women in Black's defence.

Megan Goddard had their best break but she was hauled to the ground 10 metres short with a wonderful covering tackle by Rachel Lageretabua.

The visitors also enjoyed better fortunes at the early scrums, so much so that when Saracens won a penalty at one set-piece with four minutes to go in the period, the award was greeted by a guttural roar from their front row, Hannah Botterman in particular beating her chest with pride.

It was the starting point for the bonus-point try from Saracens, scored out wide by Lageretabua but set up by the forwards with a strong catch and drive, as they had for try number three.

That one was scored by Marlie Packer on 27 minutes and she was a stand-out performer for the hosts in the first 40 minutes.

Before that Saracens' Welwyn Garden City-born and raised skipper Lotte Clapp had scorched over in trademark fashion for the second and the half closed almost as it began, with McKenna charging towards the line.

This one was stopped at the death but she still had the presence of mind to pop the ball to the supporting May Campbell who dotted down in the corner.

Worcester did get their noses on the board with a penalty from Goddard but you sensed it was going to be a long second half for them.

So it proved with the first of four second-half scores coming after just three minutes, Rocky Clark barging over from close range after a super break from replacement Vicky Fleetwood took the hosts deep into Worcester territory.

McKenna was stopped short for the next one but the forward arrive in numbers to drive over, Sonia Green credited with the score.

And another wonderful break through a tiring Worcester defence brought up the half-century. Mackenzie Carson was the one breaching the defences this time with Fleetwood, who had seamlessly replaced Packer at the break, scoring.

She went one better three minutes later by doing it all on her own, finding the gap and charging around the defenders from the Worcester 10-metre line.

It proved to be the last score as Saracens looked content with what they had.

And to be fair, what they had looks good so far to get them close to another title.

Saracens: Clark, Campbell, Botterman, Green, Morrissey, Carson, Packer, Rettie, Knight, Martin, Clapp, Miell, Casey, Laqeretabua, McKenna.

Replacements: Fleetwood, Rose, Ellis, Newman, Hayward, Staunton, Lingham.

Tries: McKenna 2, Clapp 18, Packer 27, Lageretabua 38, Campbell 40+1, Clark 43, Green 53, Fleetwood 66, 69

Conversions: Martin 18, 27, 43, 53, 66

Worcester Warriors: Gondwe, Mimnagh, Leatherland, Crabb, O'Donnell, Bricknell, Thomas, Callender, Bradley, Goddard, Heeley, Varley, Shekells, Clarke, Gittings.

Replacements: Tremelling, Shermer, Moreria, Harries, F.Lewis, C.Lewis, de Smet

Penalty: Goddard 31

HT: Saracens 29 Worcester Warriors 3