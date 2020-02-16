Advanced search

Tyrrells Premier 15s: Hannah Botterman helps Saracens to the top of the table with success at Richmond

PUBLISHED: 12:28 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 16 February 2020

Saracens and OA Saints Rocky Clark goes over for a first-half try against Richmond. Picture: LARA MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY

Saracens and OA Saints Rocky Clark goes over for a first-half try against Richmond. Picture: LARA MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Former Datchworth and Welwyn junior Hannah Botterman took a break from helping England defend their Women's Six Nations title to score in Saracens' 42-7 success away at Richmond.

May Campbell in action for Saracens in their win over Richmond. Picture: LARA MILLER PHOTOGRAPHYMay Campbell in action for Saracens in their win over Richmond. Picture: LARA MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY

It was their 12th straight win in the Tyrrells Premier 15s and means the champions have now jumped back to the top of the table.

In total they ran in six tries although they had to come from behind in a match that had been originally been scheduled for before Christmas.

Ro Burnfield had given the home side made the perfect start, capitalising on a knock-on and a number of strong carries after four minutes.

But after the conversion was made Saracens began to turn the screw.

Their first try came midway through the half thanks to Scotland international Jodie Rettie. She showed impressive control at the back of a big scrum to get the ball over the line and dot down.

The rest of the half proved to be a stop-start affair but the visitors to the Athletic Ground took the lead with just a few minutes remaining.

Botterman and May Campbell made the initial burst through the defence and Rocky Clark, who also plays for OA Saints, applied the finishing touch as she ran a short line off Lisa Martin to go over next to the posts.

Saracens had probably been guilty of trying to play too much rugby in the opening period but they rectified that after the break.

Another dominant scrum gave Sarries their third try with Alex Ellis getting the final touch and Botterman, who made yards on every carry, ensured Saracens got their bonus point as she powered in from 20 metres.

It was arguably the try of the game as the visitors put together a multi-phase attack and the prop took advantage of a retreating defence to finish well.

Two mores tries followed in the final quarter as England duo Vicky Fleetwood and Poppy Cleall came off the bench and made their presence felt.

Both were very much carbon copies of each other as they came off the back of multiple phases on the Richmond line.

The final 20 minutes also saw the welcome return of Bryony Cleall to the pitch as the forward made her first appearance in almost a year.

And she looked delighted to back out there with several strong carries.

Most Read

Louise Lotz murder case: court hears former councillor bludgeoned with spade while pleading to be let into neighbour’s house

St Albans Crown Court heard that Lousie Lotz was bludgeoned to death with a garden spade. Picture: submitted

Hatfield car stuck after trying to drive over wall

A car has become stuck on a wall in a car park in Hatfield. Picture: Adam Law

Man arrested as police in Welwyn Hatfield take on cuckooing

A man has been arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Met Office warning as Britain braces for Storm Dennis

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Storm Dennis. Picture: Met Office

Welwyn Garden City school closed due to gas leak

Swallow Dell School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Most Read

Louise Lotz murder case: court hears former councillor bludgeoned with spade while pleading to be let into neighbour’s house

St Albans Crown Court heard that Lousie Lotz was bludgeoned to death with a garden spade. Picture: submitted

Hatfield car stuck after trying to drive over wall

A car has become stuck on a wall in a car park in Hatfield. Picture: Adam Law

Man arrested as police in Welwyn Hatfield take on cuckooing

A man has been arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Met Office warning as Britain braces for Storm Dennis

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Storm Dennis. Picture: Met Office

Welwyn Garden City school closed due to gas leak

Swallow Dell School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Tyrrells Premier 15s: Hannah Botterman helps Saracens to the top of the table with success at Richmond

Saracens and OA Saints Rocky Clark goes over for a first-half try against Richmond. Picture: LARA MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY

An evening with Bob Wilson in aid of Isabel Hospice

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson will be hosting a Q&A in aid of Isabel Hospice. Picture: DANNY LOO

Verulam Cycling Club delighted at fabulous finale to Muddy Monsters series

Action from the final round of the Muddy Monsters series, hosted by Verulam Cycling Club at the Marlborough Club in St Albans. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Severe weather and a train hitting a tree causes delays from Cambridge to London

Storm Dennis is causing severe delays to Great Northern train services on the Cambridge to London line in both directions. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Two per cent pay rise agreed for senior Herts County Council staff

Herts County Councils employment committee has backed proposed salary increases for senior staff. Picture: Pexels
Drive 24