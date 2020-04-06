Saracens Women says memories of ‘another amazing season’ are not null and void as RFU calls end to campaign

Saracens Women celebrate their late come-from-behind win at Loughborough Lightning in the Tyrrells Premier 15s.

Saracens women have said nothing can take away just how “amazing” their season after thr RFU declared the competition null and void.

The Women in Black had stormed to the top of the Tyrrells Premier 15s tables and were in pole position to claim a third successive title when the coronavirus brought a halt to the campaign.

The authorities at Twickenham then decided to call a permanent end to before ruling that as “there is no promotion or relegation in this league” to void it completely.

The decision was naturally met with disappointment at the club, who contain the likes of Zoe Harrison, Hannah Botterman and skipper Lotte Clapp in their ranks, all former juniors at Welwyn Rugby Club, and Harpenden’s Sarah McKenna, but they were keen to focus on the positives.

They said: “We accept that a decision has been made and acknowledge that this is an extraordinary situation for all involved.

“However, we want to emphasise that this decision does not take away from what has been another amazing season, both on and off the pitch, for Saracens Women.

“We were unbeaten across 24 games in both the Premier 15s and Development League, with some outstanding performances across the squad, and were sat top of the table in both competitions.

“We have continued to drive the standards of the women’s game in this country with our performances on the field of play and with the development of our programme that has provided increased levels of support for all players within our squad.

“We have always said that winning games, titles and having the silverware is great but it’s about the memories you make along the way. As a group of players and staff, we have done that this season.

“Those are not null and void.

“The hard-work, dedication, pride and passion from all involved has been truly incredible and has made this season another memorable one for all of us, regardless of the final outcome.

“We will now take some time as a group to look back and celebrate the 2019-20 season.

“We look forward to being back at Allianz Park next season to create more memories as a group, and with the whole Saracens family.

“Stay safe and look after one another.”