Advanced search

Saracens Women says memories of ‘another amazing season’ are not null and void as RFU calls end to campaign

PUBLISHED: 13:22 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 06 April 2020

Saracens Women celebrate their late come-from-behind win at Loughborough Lightning in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

Saracens Women celebrate their late come-from-behind win at Loughborough Lightning in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

Archant

Saracens women have said nothing can take away just how “amazing” their season after thr RFU declared the competition null and void.

The Women in Black had stormed to the top of the Tyrrells Premier 15s tables and were in pole position to claim a third successive title when the coronavirus brought a halt to the campaign.

The authorities at Twickenham then decided to call a permanent end to before ruling that as “there is no promotion or relegation in this league” to void it completely.

The decision was naturally met with disappointment at the club, who contain the likes of Zoe Harrison, Hannah Botterman and skipper Lotte Clapp in their ranks, all former juniors at Welwyn Rugby Club, and Harpenden’s Sarah McKenna, but they were keen to focus on the positives.

They said: “We accept that a decision has been made and acknowledge that this is an extraordinary situation for all involved.

“However, we want to emphasise that this decision does not take away from what has been another amazing season, both on and off the pitch, for Saracens Women.

“We were unbeaten across 24 games in both the Premier 15s and Development League, with some outstanding performances across the squad, and were sat top of the table in both competitions.

“We have continued to drive the standards of the women’s game in this country with our performances on the field of play and with the development of our programme that has provided increased levels of support for all players within our squad.

“We have always said that winning games, titles and having the silverware is great but it’s about the memories you make along the way. As a group of players and staff, we have done that this season.

“Those are not null and void.

“The hard-work, dedication, pride and passion from all involved has been truly incredible and has made this season another memorable one for all of us, regardless of the final outcome.

“We will now take some time as a group to look back and celebrate the 2019-20 season.

“We look forward to being back at Allianz Park next season to create more memories as a group, and with the whole Saracens family.

“Stay safe and look after one another.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Hertfordshire sexual health clinic to close in Hatfield

There are three sexual health clinics in Hertfordshire. Picture: Pixabay

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Venue change needed as charity football game for NHS grows too large for Welwyn Garden City

Herns Lane was originally the venue for the Charity FC 2020 game for the NHS. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Workers criticise Hatfield Yodel and Welham Green DHL COVID-19 protections

Workers have criticised Yodel and DHL over COVID-19 safety concerns. Picture: Supplied/GMB.

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Hertfordshire sexual health clinic to close in Hatfield

There are three sexual health clinics in Hertfordshire. Picture: Pixabay

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Venue change needed as charity football game for NHS grows too large for Welwyn Garden City

Herns Lane was originally the venue for the Charity FC 2020 game for the NHS. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Workers criticise Hatfield Yodel and Welham Green DHL COVID-19 protections

Workers have criticised Yodel and DHL over COVID-19 safety concerns. Picture: Supplied/GMB.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Hertfordshire County Council urges businesses to give PPE to care workers

The University of Hertfordshire has given PPE equipment to the NHS and HCC care teams. Picture: UoH.

Two new teams elected into Tyrrells Premier 15s but Development League scrapped

Harpendens' Sarah McKenna in action for Saracens Women in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: MAREK DORCIK

Saracens Women says memories of ‘another amazing season’ are not null and void as RFU calls end to campaign

Saracens Women celebrate their late come-from-behind win at Loughborough Lightning in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies
Drive 24