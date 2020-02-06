Advanced search

Saracens Women retain Tyrrells Premier 15s spot for next three seasons

PUBLISHED: 12:08 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 06 February 2020

Saracens Women have retained their Tyrrells Premier 15s place for another three seasons. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

Archant

Saracens Women have kept their place in the Tyrrells Premier 15s for another three seasons.

An audit of the current 10 clubs in the league, the highest level of women's rugby in England, which looked at different aspects from their ability to deliver the competition's minimum operating standards to performance on the pitch, said six should be retained.

Alongside the Women in Black, who include former Welwyn players like Hannah Botterman and skipper Lotte Clapp as well as Harpenden's Sarah McKenna, Bristol Bears, Gloucester-Hartpury, Harlequins, Loughborough Lightning and Wasps will all continue until the 2022-2023 season at least.

The rest have been invited to reapply and, because there is no promotion or relegation, they will do so alongside other clubs from the wider game.

A selection panel will now review and shortlist all the tender applications before inviting clubs to interview.

Following the interview and selection process, four clubs will then be invited to join the league starting from next season.

The 10-club structure will be reviewed again in three years.

Saracens have won the league in each of the first two seasons and currently sit second behind Harlequins but with a game in hand.

