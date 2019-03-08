Saracens Women in a ‘good place’ ahead of Tyrrells Premier play-off semi-final

Saracens Women are in a determined mood ahead of their Tyrrells Premier play-off semi-final with Wasps. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Saracens Women’s head coach Alex Austerberry says the team is in a “good place” ahead of their Tyrrells Premier play-off semi-final against Wasps.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Women in Black finished the regular season on top of the pile with 17 of their 18 games ending in victory.

The games against Saturday’s oppponents saw Sarries win 21-5 at Allianz Park in October before clinching a 45-17 success at Twyford Avenue before Christmas.

And speaking on the club’s website, Austerberry is ready for the next showdown.

He said: “The play-offs offer a very unique challenge. It is knockout rugby and there are no second chances.

“We put ourselves in a very strong place during the regular season and now we need to take that momentum into the play-offs.

“We need to be energised, ensure we execute our opportunities and work hard in what will be physical, challenging and a testing encounter.”

Kick-off at Allianz Park is at 3pm.