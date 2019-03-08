Advanced search

Difficult day but Saracens Women scrap to hard-fought Gloucester success

PUBLISHED: 12:19 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 28 October 2019

Former Welwyn junior Zoe Harrison in action for Saracens Women. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

Former Welwyn junior Zoe Harrison in action for Saracens Women. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

Hannah Botterman bagged another try and Zoe Harrison made her return from injury as Saracens Women made it six wins from six in the Tyrrells Premier 15s with a hard-fought 15-7 win against Gloucester-Hartpury.

The former Welwyn Rugby Club juniors needed to be at their best at Allianz Park to get Saracens across the line.

They started well enough though with first Botterman, crashing over from a powerful driving maul, and then Marlie Packer scoring. Lisa Martin added the conversion to the former for a 12-0 lead.

Gloucester hit back before the break through Erica Mills, converted by Lleucu George, and the second half saw the hosts on the defensive for the most part.

They weren't helped by yellow cards to first Packer and then Jade Knight leaving them short-handed.

But in between a penalty from Martin stretched their lead to two scores and they managed to see out the remaining minutes.

