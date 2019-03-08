Saracens guided to another Tyrrells Premier title by their Welwyn heart

Sydney Gregson was on the scoresheet as Saracens beat Harlequins in the Tyrrells Premier 15s final. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Saracens made it back-to-back Tyrrells Premier 15s titles after a sensational 33-17 win over Harlequins.

Zoe Harrison led the quintet of former Welwyn players who started in the success at Franklin's Gardens, scoring two tries and kicking one conversion and two penalties.

Sydney Gregson was also among the scorers, while Ellena Perry, Hannah Botterman and skipper Lotte Clapp were also involved as was Harpenden's Sarah McKenna.

The victory was built on a stunning first half by the Women in Black who were 27-0 up at the break.

Alex Austerberry's side drew first blood on three minutes as a driving maul took Saracens to within a metre before Poppy Cleall powered over.

Gregson and Laura Newman both kept Saracens on the front foot and it was the former who got try number two, set-up by former Welwyn club-mate Botterman for an unchallenged stroll to the line.

Gregson thought she had scored her second of the game on 17 minutes as she touched down out wide but the referee pulled play back for a double knock-on earlier in the move

But the pressure continued unabated and eight minutes later Saracens had bagged another two tries.

Harrison got the first, dummying a pass out wide before scoring herself, and then a driving maul from a line-out led to Cleall get her second of the day.

Saracens were reduced to 14 as half-time approached, Jodie Rettie seeing yellow for not being 10 metres at a penalty but Saracens completed a fantastic 40 minutes with try number five.

Botterman was again involved, making excellent ground in midfield, before the ball went wide to Harrison who spotted a gap and touch down.

Quins were on the board shortly after the break as Emily Scott kicked a penalty but Harrison cancelled that out with three of her own just moments later.

Vicki Cornborough gave Quins a lifeline on 55 minutes when the Sarries defence was finally breached, the prop grounding the ball after some heavy work from the forwards.

And when Rachel Burford grabbed her side's second with 15 minutes remaining for 30-17 there was a slightly sniff of a comeback.

But another Harrison penalty with a few minutes remaining ensured Sarries would see this one through.