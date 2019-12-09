Saracens take big bite out of the Sharks with comprehensive win over Darlington Mowden Park

Georgie Lingham bagged a hat-trick for Saracens against Darlington Mowden Park Sharks. Picture: LARA MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Three tries by ex-Welwyn players and seven conversions from the boot of another Hobbs Way alumna helped Saracens Women to a comprehensive 69-12 win over Darlington Mowden Park in their final home game of 2019.

Rachel Laqeretabua scores one of her two tries for Saracens against Darlington Mowden Park Sharks. Picture: LARA MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY Rachel Laqeretabua scores one of her two tries for Saracens against Darlington Mowden Park Sharks. Picture: LARA MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY

Skipper Lotte Clapp got two of the tries while Hannah Botterman kept up her recent prolific scoring run with one.

Zoe Harrison kicked the extra points for seven of the 11 tries scored in total, Georgie Lingham leading the way with three of them.

Rachel Laqeretabua also got two while there was one each for May Campbell, Alex Ellis and Rocky Clark.

Clapp was playing at full-back in the absence of Harpenden's Sarah McKenna and she got the assist for Lingham's first try on five minutes.

She assisted in the second try too and by half-time had got one of her own scores.

Botterman opened the scoring in the second half after an offload from Poppy Cleall and Clapp's second came following a scissors move with Harrison.

Try scorer Campbell said: "We felt good out there and we linked up backs and forwards a lot better, probably the best we have so far this season."