Saracens add Worcester Warriors to the list as Tyrrells Premier 15s winning run goes on

Rachel Laqeretabua scored twice for Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s victory over Worcester Warriors. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS Archant

The Saracens ladies train rumbled out with a 11th straight victory in the Tyrrells Premier 15s - a 48-26 success away to Worcester Warriors.

Poppy Cleall scored twice for Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s victory over Worcester Warriors. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS Poppy Cleall scored twice for Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s victory over Worcester Warriors. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

Former Welwyn and Datchworth junior Hannah Botterman scored twice, as did Poppy Cleall and Mackenzie Carson, while Rachel Laqeretabua and Eloise Hayward added one each.

Lisa Martin converted four of them to leave them three points behind Harlequins at the top of the table but with a game in hand.

The only down side was the number of injuries picked up, Carson and Rosie Galligan went off within minutes of each other, the latter on a stretcher.

But they were never going to be enough to stop Sarries from picking up the win.

Worcester made the brighter start to the game at Sixways and led through a try from Vicky Laflin.

But that brought a response from the visitors and they crossed with their first chance.

The pack used the driving maul to get within inches of the line before a few more phases of close carrying ended with Carson crashing over.

And that set up a 20-minute period of total domination with four more tries scored.

Cleall got her first charging down an attempted clearance and gathering the loose ball while the third was a counter-attack executed superbly and finished off by Botterman.

The bonus point arrived five minutes later, Zoe Harrison stepping through a gap before offloading to Martin who in turn found Cleall on her shoulder.

Laqeretabua added the fifth Saracens try before the Warriors regained a foothold in the game, Laura Keates bookending the half with another try.

Saracens responded instantly after the resumption though with Carson getting her second following a strong run from Cara Wardle.

The injuries to Carson and Galligan threatened to derail the momentum but Hayward finished off a good team move to extend the lead.

Worcester bagged a penalty try but Botterman, who had moved to the back-row at this point, picked up from the base of a scrum and drove over the line to put Saracens within touching distance of the half-century.

It didn't come with the final score a bonus-point clinching try from Sioned Harries for the home side.