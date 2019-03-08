Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Saracens handed Bristol Bears trip for Tyrrell's Premier 15s opener

PUBLISHED: 12:56 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 01 August 2019

Former Welwyn Rugby Club youngster Lotte Clapp in action for Saracens. Picture: DANNY LOO

Former Welwyn Rugby Club youngster Lotte Clapp in action for Saracens. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Double Tyrrell's Premier 15s champions Saracens will start their campaign for a third successive title with a trip to the west country.

Former Welwyn Rugby Club youngster Sydney Gregson in action for Saracens. Picture: DANNY LOOFormer Welwyn Rugby Club youngster Sydney Gregson in action for Saracens. Picture: DANNY LOO

Bristol Bears will be the opposition over the weekend of September 21 and 22 with the first game at Allianz Park coming one week later against Richmond.

The league takes a short break over Christmas and New Year with the return fixture at Richmond the final game of 2019 and a home contest with Loughborough Lightning kicking off 2020.

There is also a big gap to accommodate the Six Nations.

Saracens wrap up the league portion of the season with two home games.

Harlequins are the first visitors on either April 18 or 19 while Bristol provides the perfect bookend a week later.

Saracens include former Welwyn juniors Hannah Botterman, Zoe Harrison, Sydney Gregson and skipper Lotte Clapp in their line-up as well Harpenden's Sarah McKenna.

Fixtures in full:

Round 1 - 21-22 September: Bristol Bears v Saracens

Round 2 - 28-29 September: Saracens v Richmond

Round 3 - 5-6 October: Loughborough Lightning v Saracens

Round 4 - 12-13 October: Saracens v Worcester Warriors

Round 5 - 19-20 October: Firwood Waterloo v Saracens

Round 6 - 26-27 October: Saracens v Gloucester-Hartpury

Round 7 - 30 Nov-1 December: Wasps v Saracens

Round 8 - 7-8 December: Saracens v DMP Sharks

Round 9 - 14-15 December: Harlequins v Saracens

Round 10 - 21-22 December: Richmond v Saracens

Round 11 - 11-12 January: Saracens v Loughborough Lightning

Round 12 - 18-19 January: Worcester Warriors v Saracens

Round 13 - 21-22 March: Saracens v Firwood Waterloo

Round 14 - 28-29 March: Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens

Round 15 - 4-5 April: Saracens v Wasps

Round 16 - 11-12 April: DMP Sharks v Saracens

Round 17 - 18-19 April: Saracens v Harlequins

Round 18 - 25-26 April: Saracens v Bristol Bears

Most Read

Plans announced for Welwyn Garden City regeneration in wake of Debenhams departure concerns

The Debenhams site in Welwyn Garden City was offered to more than 100 companies. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Planning permission granted for 21 family homes on Welwyn Garden City brownfield site

Planning permissionhas been granted for 21 new, modern family homes on land at Waterbeach, Bericot Way in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Chalkdene Developments

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

Liberation front’s Potters Bar cells launch commando actions

The group seems to have planned actions for Potters Bar. Picture: HPLF.

Washout at weekend cancels days out across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England region on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Plans announced for Welwyn Garden City regeneration in wake of Debenhams departure concerns

The Debenhams site in Welwyn Garden City was offered to more than 100 companies. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Planning permission granted for 21 family homes on Welwyn Garden City brownfield site

Planning permissionhas been granted for 21 new, modern family homes on land at Waterbeach, Bericot Way in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Chalkdene Developments

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

Liberation front’s Potters Bar cells launch commando actions

The group seems to have planned actions for Potters Bar. Picture: HPLF.

Washout at weekend cancels days out across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England region on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Scott relishing season run-in as former Potters Bar man gets his chance at Middlesex

Middlesex's George Scott batting during his time at Potters Bar. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Saracens handed Bristol Bears trip for Tyrrell’s Premier 15s opener

Former Welwyn Rugby Club youngster Lotte Clapp in action for Saracens. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield man jailed for stalking and breaking into victim’s home

Wayne Brown, aged 44, of Drovers Way was sentenced yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Hertfordshire puppy farm reports increase by 222 per cent in last decade

Hertfordshire had 58 reports of puppy farms in 2018. Picture: Pixabay.

Strictly Come Dancing signs up Welwyn Garden City’s David James

Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper David James has signed up for this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Harry Hubbard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists