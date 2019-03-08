Saracens handed Bristol Bears trip for Tyrrell's Premier 15s opener
PUBLISHED: 12:56 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 01 August 2019
Double Tyrrell's Premier 15s champions Saracens will start their campaign for a third successive title with a trip to the west country.
Bristol Bears will be the opposition over the weekend of September 21 and 22 with the first game at Allianz Park coming one week later against Richmond.
The league takes a short break over Christmas and New Year with the return fixture at Richmond the final game of 2019 and a home contest with Loughborough Lightning kicking off 2020.
There is also a big gap to accommodate the Six Nations.
Saracens wrap up the league portion of the season with two home games.
Harlequins are the first visitors on either April 18 or 19 while Bristol provides the perfect bookend a week later.
Saracens include former Welwyn juniors Hannah Botterman, Zoe Harrison, Sydney Gregson and skipper Lotte Clapp in their line-up as well Harpenden's Sarah McKenna.
Fixtures in full:
Round 1 - 21-22 September: Bristol Bears v Saracens
Round 2 - 28-29 September: Saracens v Richmond
Round 3 - 5-6 October: Loughborough Lightning v Saracens
Round 4 - 12-13 October: Saracens v Worcester Warriors
Round 5 - 19-20 October: Firwood Waterloo v Saracens
Round 6 - 26-27 October: Saracens v Gloucester-Hartpury
Round 7 - 30 Nov-1 December: Wasps v Saracens
Round 8 - 7-8 December: Saracens v DMP Sharks
Round 9 - 14-15 December: Harlequins v Saracens
Round 10 - 21-22 December: Richmond v Saracens
Round 11 - 11-12 January: Saracens v Loughborough Lightning
Round 12 - 18-19 January: Worcester Warriors v Saracens
Round 13 - 21-22 March: Saracens v Firwood Waterloo
Round 14 - 28-29 March: Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens
Round 15 - 4-5 April: Saracens v Wasps
Round 16 - 11-12 April: DMP Sharks v Saracens
Round 17 - 18-19 April: Saracens v Harlequins
Round 18 - 25-26 April: Saracens v Bristol Bears