Saracens handed Bristol Bears trip for Tyrrell's Premier 15s opener

Former Welwyn Rugby Club youngster Lotte Clapp in action for Saracens. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Double Tyrrell's Premier 15s champions Saracens will start their campaign for a third successive title with a trip to the west country.

Bristol Bears will be the opposition over the weekend of September 21 and 22 with the first game at Allianz Park coming one week later against Richmond.

The league takes a short break over Christmas and New Year with the return fixture at Richmond the final game of 2019 and a home contest with Loughborough Lightning kicking off 2020.

There is also a big gap to accommodate the Six Nations.

Saracens wrap up the league portion of the season with two home games.

Harlequins are the first visitors on either April 18 or 19 while Bristol provides the perfect bookend a week later.

Saracens include former Welwyn juniors Hannah Botterman, Zoe Harrison, Sydney Gregson and skipper Lotte Clapp in their line-up as well Harpenden's Sarah McKenna.

Fixtures in full:

Round 1 - 21-22 September: Bristol Bears v Saracens

Round 2 - 28-29 September: Saracens v Richmond

Round 3 - 5-6 October: Loughborough Lightning v Saracens

Round 4 - 12-13 October: Saracens v Worcester Warriors

Round 5 - 19-20 October: Firwood Waterloo v Saracens

Round 6 - 26-27 October: Saracens v Gloucester-Hartpury

Round 7 - 30 Nov-1 December: Wasps v Saracens

Round 8 - 7-8 December: Saracens v DMP Sharks

Round 9 - 14-15 December: Harlequins v Saracens

Round 10 - 21-22 December: Richmond v Saracens

Round 11 - 11-12 January: Saracens v Loughborough Lightning

Round 12 - 18-19 January: Worcester Warriors v Saracens

Round 13 - 21-22 March: Saracens v Firwood Waterloo

Round 14 - 28-29 March: Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens

Round 15 - 4-5 April: Saracens v Wasps

Round 16 - 11-12 April: DMP Sharks v Saracens

Round 17 - 18-19 April: Saracens v Harlequins

Round 18 - 25-26 April: Saracens v Bristol Bears