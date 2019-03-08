Worcester win shows Saracens are moving in the right direction says Lotte Clapp

Lotte Clapp in action for Saracens. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Saracens skipper Lotte Clapp believes the 55-3 victory over Worcester Warriors was the first time this year they have shown their true colours.

The Welwyn Garden City star bagged one of the nine tries in the Tyrrells Premier 15s match and even though it was their fourth win from the opening four, Clapp says the performances weren't always at the standard that the driven side want.

"You can get the result but sometimes the performance isn't there," she said.

"Against Loughborough we were very lucky that we came out with the win. We had three minutes to go and were still losing.

"We knew our performance needed to improve because teams are getting stronger and we need to get better.

"If I'm honest that is the best we've performed all season. It just seemed to click which is what we've needed.

"We all seemed to be on the same page and hopefully it all means we can build from here."