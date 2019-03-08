Advanced search

Saracens' Lotte Clapp ready to fight for England spot

PUBLISHED: 06:56 20 September 2019

England's Lotte Clapp is challenged by Wales's Bethan Dainton during the 2016 RBS Women's Six Nations match at Twickenham Stoop, London. Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA

England's Lotte Clapp is challenged by Wales's Bethan Dainton during the 2016 RBS Women's Six Nations match at Twickenham Stoop, London. Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Lotte Clapp says she has not yet given up on playing for England again now that she has got her career outside of the game on track.

WGCs Lotte Clapp in action for England in 2016. Picture: KEVIN LINESWGCs Lotte Clapp in action for England in 2016. Picture: KEVIN LINES

The Welwyn Garden City-raised Saracens skipper picked up 10 caps for her country's senior side as well as appearing in the seven-a-side squad.

Since then she has been studying to become a teacher but with that at an end she can now turn her attentions back to the Red Roses.

"I'd like to think I could do one day," she admitted, "but it's so hard to balance work life and rugby.

"I made the decision to get my teaching degree and being able to balance doing a PGCE alongside playing for England doesn't work, especially now there are full-time contracts.

"I'm happy with the progress I've made with Saracens. That's been important in improving my rugby.

"But now I've got my teaching degree I can look to get back into that England shirt."

Most Read

Man remains in hospital following Welwyn Garden City stabbings

Police are investigating two stabbings in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying kitchen knife in Welwyn Garden City

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in WGC this morning.

Travellers set up camp in Hatfield

Travellers have camped on Cornflower Way in Hatfield. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn Hatfield council slammed over ‘mountains of rubbish’ at recycling bins

Overflowing recycling rubbish in Welwyn Hatfield.

Most Read

Man remains in hospital following Welwyn Garden City stabbings

Police are investigating two stabbings in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying kitchen knife in Welwyn Garden City

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in WGC this morning.

Travellers set up camp in Hatfield

Travellers have camped on Cornflower Way in Hatfield. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn Hatfield council slammed over ‘mountains of rubbish’ at recycling bins

Overflowing recycling rubbish in Welwyn Hatfield.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City woman cycles to Paris for heart charity

Amy Lees from Welwyn Garden City cycled from London to Paris to raise money for CRY. Picture: Supplied

Saracens’ Lotte Clapp ready to fight for England spot

England's Lotte Clapp is challenged by Wales's Bethan Dainton during the 2016 RBS Women's Six Nations match at Twickenham Stoop, London. Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA

Two vehicles involved in crash on M25 near Potters Bar

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the M25 between Potters Bar and Enfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Herts police praise ‘life-saving’ mobile phone app which reveals your location in three words

Herts police have been using what3words as a key tool in their 999 response strategy. Picture: What3words

Sanitary bins ‘overflowing’ at Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City

The overflowing sanitary bins in the toilets at Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Laura Ardrey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists