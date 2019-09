Saracens' Lotte Clapp ready to fight for England spot

England's Lotte Clapp is challenged by Wales's Bethan Dainton during the 2016 RBS Women's Six Nations match at Twickenham Stoop, London. Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Lotte Clapp says she has not yet given up on playing for England again now that she has got her career outside of the game on track.

The Welwyn Garden City-raised Saracens skipper picked up 10 caps for her country's senior side as well as appearing in the seven-a-side squad.

Since then she has been studying to become a teacher but with that at an end she can now turn her attentions back to the Red Roses.

"I'd like to think I could do one day," she admitted, "but it's so hard to balance work life and rugby.

"I made the decision to get my teaching degree and being able to balance doing a PGCE alongside playing for England doesn't work, especially now there are full-time contracts.

"I'm happy with the progress I've made with Saracens. That's been important in improving my rugby.

"But now I've got my teaching degree I can look to get back into that England shirt."