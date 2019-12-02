Botterman at the double as Saracens pick winning form right back up

Hannah Botterman goes over for the second of her two tries in Saracens' win over Wasps. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS Archant

Former Welwyn and Datchworth junior Hannah Botterman bagged two tries as Saracens returned to Tyrrells Premier 15s action with a 32-21 over Wasps.

Zoe Harrison in action for Saracens Women in the win over Wasps. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS Zoe Harrison in action for Saracens Women in the win over Wasps. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

In total they crossed the whitewash five times with Lisa Martin adding seven points from the kicking tee as the Women in Red picked up their all-conquering league form after the international break.

Mackenzie Carson, Rocky Clark and Poppy Cleall were the other scorers.

Saracens' season has been characterised by slow starts but the visitors to Twyford Avenue got off to a flyer.

Martin had already kicked the first points of the day when Lotte Clapp and Rachel Laqeretabua made the initial incisions to put them on the front foot and inside the Wasps 22.

Canadian international Carson finished off a series of carries by the pack to go over under the posts.

The conversion meant a 10-0 lead inside as many minutes but a failure to hold onto the ball from the kick-off allowed Wasps to gain possession and ultimately a penalty, one which Lizzie Goulden gladly took.

The remainder of the first-half, and the match as whole, was stop-start affair with neither team really able to gain much momentum.

Yet it was Saracens that were next to score just after the half-hour mark.

It came through slightly fortuitous circumstances as Wasps challenged a Saracens line-out a few metres from their line and the ball fell to prop Botterman who wasn't going to be stopped.

Martin's converted that one too but Goulden at least narrowed the gap slightly before the break with another penalty.

The home team got the first points of the second half too, a third penalty, and the sides then traded tries with first Rocky Clark scoring and then replying for Wasps, Goulden kicking the extras.

Another former Welwyn youngster, Zoe Harrison, made the break that brought the bonus-point score, Hobbs Way team-mate Botterman getting it, but Abby Dow returned the gap to just six with less than 10 minutes to go.

Saracens finished the game minus a player too, Martin sent to the sin-bin, but they still managed the final score with Cleall picking up from the back of a scrum and powering over.