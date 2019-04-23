Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Saracens' Lotte Clapp wants to recapture winning feeling

PUBLISHED: 17:01 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 24 April 2019

Northampton, UK. 23rd April 2019. Saracens Women Captain Charlotte Clapp (l) and Harlequins Ladies Captain Rachael Burford pose for a photo at the Tyrrells Premier 15s Final Launch. Picture: ANDY TAYLOR

Northampton, UK. 23rd April 2019. Saracens Women Captain Charlotte Clapp (l) and Harlequins Ladies Captain Rachael Burford pose for a photo at the Tyrrells Premier 15s Final Launch. Picture: ANDY TAYLOR

© Andy Taylor 2019

Saracens’ Lotte Clapp says the memories of lifting last year’s Tyrrells Premier 15s trophy is driving both herself and her team on.

The former Welwyn Rugby Club player, who now captains the Women in Black, will lead her side out against Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday for this year's showpiece fixture.

Clapp said: “I always have in my head that image of me lifting the trophy with all my team mates around. It was an amazing feeling and something you wish to have over and over again.

“At the same time you've got to not get overwhelmed by that and say it's a new year and a new final where anything can happen.”

Harlequins captain Rachel Burford added: “It would mean everything. We've put in a lot of hard work, there's heartache from last year and a couple of times this season, so for us to be able to go and win would be brilliant.

“It is in our hands, we've got an opportunity and I'm really confident that our team will rise to that challenge.”

Most Read

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Can you provide a home for ‘timid’ trio of Siamese cats?

Siamese cats Mulan, Mei and Mushu are looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA

A1(M) vehicle fire closes lane at Welwyn junction

One lane of the A1(M) at Junction 6 for Welwyn is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Can you provide a home for ‘timid’ trio of Siamese cats?

Siamese cats Mulan, Mei and Mushu are looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA

A1(M) vehicle fire closes lane at Welwyn junction

One lane of the A1(M) at Junction 6 for Welwyn is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Dance festival for over 55s to take place in Hatfield this weekend

Fuelling the belief that dancing into your golden years is the best medicine. Picture: supplied

Saracens’ Lotte Clapp wants to recapture winning feeling

Northampton, UK. 23rd April 2019. Saracens Women Captain Charlotte Clapp (l) and Harlequins Ladies Captain Rachael Burford pose for a photo at the Tyrrells Premier 15s Final Launch. Picture: ANDY TAYLOR

Hatfield paratrooper Charlie Gard was marching in spirit with veterans on Good Friday

Steve Anstee pictured at the Hatfield march. Picture: Courtesy of Steve Anstee.

Praise for ‘unbelievable boys’ as Potters Bar clinch safety

Josh Hutchinson scored Potters Bar Town's only goal in the game at Enfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Saracens Mavericks keep play-off hopes in sight with important double win

Karyn Bailey looks for the high ball. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists