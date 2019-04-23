Saracens' Lotte Clapp wants to recapture winning feeling

Northampton, UK. 23rd April 2019. Saracens Women Captain Charlotte Clapp (l) and Harlequins Ladies Captain Rachael Burford pose for a photo at the Tyrrells Premier 15s Final Launch. Picture: ANDY TAYLOR © Andy Taylor 2019

Saracens’ Lotte Clapp says the memories of lifting last year’s Tyrrells Premier 15s trophy is driving both herself and her team on.

The former Welwyn Rugby Club player, who now captains the Women in Black, will lead her side out against Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday for this year's showpiece fixture.

Clapp said: “I always have in my head that image of me lifting the trophy with all my team mates around. It was an amazing feeling and something you wish to have over and over again.

“At the same time you've got to not get overwhelmed by that and say it's a new year and a new final where anything can happen.”

Harlequins captain Rachel Burford added: “It would mean everything. We've put in a lot of hard work, there's heartache from last year and a couple of times this season, so for us to be able to go and win would be brilliant.

“It is in our hands, we've got an opportunity and I'm really confident that our team will rise to that challenge.”