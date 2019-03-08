Rugby World Cup comes to Welwyn Hatfield as schools enjoy great festival

St Michaels Primary School represent Namibia in a rugby World Cup at Gosling sports pavilion. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

The Rugby World Cup may still be more than 100 days away but schools in Welwyn Hatfield have already been tapping into the carnival spirit - and they may have predicted an unlikely winner.

Oakview Primary School represent Russia in a rugby World Cup at Gosling sports pavilion. Picture: DANNY LOO Oakview Primary School represent Russia in a rugby World Cup at Gosling sports pavilion. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Welwyn Hatfield inter-school tag rugby world cup was held at Gosling Sports Pavilion and attracted 12 schools, all representing a country at the showpiece tournament, starting in September in Japan.

And after a full day of thrilling and exciting rugby it was St Michael's Woolmer Green, representing Namibia, who came out on top against Applecroft, who were standing in for Canada.

The day was organised and run by Steph Conder, Nick Bruton and Charlie Laing as part of their sports apprenticeship assessment.

The 12 teams, made up of Year 5 pupils, were split into three pools for the morning's group stage, playing three matches each.

From there the contest moved into knockout matches with quarter-finals leading to semis.

Welwyn St Mary's and Harwood Hill were the two teams to get knocked out at this stage.

The final was as close as most of the games were, as each team in the competition grew in confidence as the day went on, but St Michael's just had the edge.

A spokeswoman for the school said: "The standard of play was good and the team had to show resilience in some of our closer games

"We are all thrilled to have won. As well as the gold medals the team also won a new set of rugby balls for the school.

"It was a great day of rugby and very well done to the team."

For more pictures from the day go to www.whtimes.co.uk/sport