Rugby rejoices as authorities announce the green light for adapted 15-a-side fixtures

Picture: KARYN HADDON

Their last games were back in March but finally rugby clubs across England can see a return to some sort of competitive action.

The announcement from the government last week gave the green light for outdoor team sport to resume and Herts Rugby confirmed that the lifting of some restrictions would mean an adapted version of the game could now be played.

They said: “We are delighted to confirm that the government has approved our submission to return to 15-a-side contact rugby, with some adaptations.

“Further detail on these adaptations and associated laws will follow [soon]. However, they are briefly summarised below.

“There will be no scrums or mauls in the game and where the game would restart with a scrum, this will be replaced with a free-kick

“There will also be a minimum of five and a maximum of seven players from each team are required to form a line-out.”

The immediate instructions to clubs is that they can resume adapted training for 15-a-side contact rugby again from today (Wednesday) with friendly fixtures allowed to start on and after Friday, December 18.

This is to allow players to prepare properly and safely after going a month without organised training during the government’s restrictions.

Herts rugby also added that if any clubs have Ready4Rugby matches planned between now and December 18, then they can still fulfil those fixtures with no obligation to play adapted 15-a-side contact matches.

Further government guidance is expected as well on travel, changing, spectators and clubhouses.

Chairman of Herts Rugby, Adrian Sparks, had earlier said in his November newsletter that he was hopeful of some form of competition in 2021 for all levels of the game in the county.

He said: “We in Hertfordshire are exploring ways in which the game could be delivered on a local level to all abilities and at all levels from youth to senior men and women.

“This will either be through a tailor-made series of merit tables or some form of round-robin knockout competitions.”