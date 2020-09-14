A bit of force from an army of volunteers has Welwyn Rugby Club looking at its best

Volunteers from Welwyn Rugby Club helped give the clubhouse and ground a spruce-up as part of the Rugby Force weekend. Picture: ADAM RANDALL Archant

Welwyn Rugby Club put their back into it as activity returned to Hobbs Way.

The action though wasn’t on the field this time but in the clubhouse as volunteers gave the club a clean as part of the national Rugby Force weekend.

Len Cleary, the chairman of the club, said: “The club has gone through a true transformation as we concentrated mainly on a tidy up on the perimeter.

“As you enter the club you will see that the planters have been repaired and repainted. Walking around the rear of the club by the gym, the path has been edged, the grass cut and the kit store has been returned to show room condition.

“Inside the club, the cellar was de-cluttered and the trophies from the girls’ section have been moved to a more prominent position within the hall area.

“Thank you again to all the club members, junior players and parents who pitched up with an amazing attitude and work ethic.”