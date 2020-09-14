Advanced search

A bit of force from an army of volunteers has Welwyn Rugby Club looking at its best

PUBLISHED: 11:30 15 September 2020

Volunteers from Welwyn Rugby Club helped give the clubhouse and ground a spruce-up as part of the Rugby Force weekend. Picture: ADAM RANDALL

Volunteers from Welwyn Rugby Club helped give the clubhouse and ground a spruce-up as part of the Rugby Force weekend. Picture: ADAM RANDALL

Archant

Welwyn Rugby Club put their back into it as activity returned to Hobbs Way.

The action though wasn’t on the field this time but in the clubhouse as volunteers gave the club a clean as part of the national Rugby Force weekend.

Len Cleary, the chairman of the club, said: “The club has gone through a true transformation as we concentrated mainly on a tidy up on the perimeter.

“As you enter the club you will see that the planters have been repaired and repainted. Walking around the rear of the club by the gym, the path has been edged, the grass cut and the kit store has been returned to show room condition.

“Inside the club, the cellar was de-cluttered and the trophies from the girls’ section have been moved to a more prominent position within the hall area.

“Thank you again to all the club members, junior players and parents who pitched up with an amazing attitude and work ethic.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City after reports of assault and man making threats

Herts police were called to Twelve Acres in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week.

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City after reports of assault and man making threats

Herts police were called to Twelve Acres in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week.

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

A bit of force from an army of volunteers has Welwyn Rugby Club looking at its best

Volunteers from Welwyn Rugby Club helped give the clubhouse and ground a spruce-up as part of the Rugby Force weekend. Picture: ADAM RANDALL

Historic moment for Tewin Cricket Club as both teams clinch a league title on the same day

Tewin's first team clinched the league title on a historic day for the club.

Tributes to ‘kind and wonderful’ Hertsmere mayor after death just months into first citizen role

Mayor of Hertsmere Cynthia Barker has died. Picture: HBC

COVID-19 pandemic could lead to more than 60,000 job losses in Hertfordshire

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to lead to more than 60,000 job losses in Hertfordshire by the end of the year, as the grip of the recession tightens. Picture: Sarah Allison

Dance academy reopens in Welwyn Garden City after six months

PQA Welwyn Garden City has reopened after six months of being closed. Picture: Supplied