Long wait for the derby as Datchworth and Welwyn find out fixtures for new season

PUBLISHED: 19:19 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:19 12 June 2019

Welwyn and Datchworth will face off against each other once again in 2019-2020. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Datchworth and Welwyn have a long wait until they can lock horns once again following the release of the London & South East rugby fixtures.

The Men in Green's promotion last season back to London Two North West put them and their Hobbs Way rivals on a collision course.

But the first meeting doesn't arrive until December 14, the final game before Christmas, when Welwyn go the Datchworth Green.

The return fixture will form the penultimate clash of the season on April 4.

Welwyn's opening game on September 14 pits them against the well-supported and promoted champions London Welsh at home.

Datchworth meanwhile travel to relegated Fullerians.

Their first game at home is against another side demoted from North One, Luton, the same day as Welwyn go to Grasshoppers.

These games will be the first to be played in 2020 while the opening day matches also close out the season on April 18.

London Two North West

Sep 14 Fullerians v Datchworth; Welwyn v London Welsh

Sep 21 Datchworth v Luton; Grasshoppers v Welwyn

Sep 28 Hemel Hempstead v Datchworth; Welwyn v Hackney

Oct 5 Hampstead v Welwyn; Letchworth v Datchworth

Oct 19 Datchworth v London Welsh; Welwyn v Chiswick

Oct 26 Grasshoppers v Datchworth; Hammersmith & Fulham v Welwyn

Nov 9 Datchworth v Hackney; Welwyn v Letchworth

Nov 16 Hampstead v Datchworth; Welwyn v Fullerians

Nov 23 Datchworth v Chiswick; Luton v Welwyn

Dec 7 Hammersmith & Fulham v Datchworth; Welwyn v Hemel Hempstead

Dec 14 Datchworth v Welwyn

Jan 11 Luton v Datchworth; Welwyn v Grasshoppers

Jan 18 Datchworth v Hemel Hempstead; Hackney v Welwyn

Jan 25 Datchworth v Letchworth; Welwyn v Hampstead

Feb 1 Chiswick v Welwyn; London Welsh v Datchworth

Feb 15 Datchworth v Grasshoppers; Welwyn v Hammersmith & Fulham

Feb 22 Hackney v Datchworth; Letchworth v Welwyn

Feb 29 Datchworth v Hampstead; Fullerians v Welwyn

Mar 21 Chiswick v Datchworth; Welwyn v Luton

Mar 28 Datchworth v Hammersmith & Fulham; Hemel Hempstead v Welwyn

Apr 4 Welwyn v Datchworth

Apr 18 Datchworth v Fullerians; London Welsh v Welwyn

