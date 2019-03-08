Long wait for the derby as Datchworth and Welwyn find out fixtures for new season
Archant
Datchworth and Welwyn have a long wait until they can lock horns once again following the release of the London & South East rugby fixtures.
The Men in Green's promotion last season back to London Two North West put them and their Hobbs Way rivals on a collision course.
But the first meeting doesn't arrive until December 14, the final game before Christmas, when Welwyn go the Datchworth Green.
The return fixture will form the penultimate clash of the season on April 4.
Welwyn's opening game on September 14 pits them against the well-supported and promoted champions London Welsh at home.
Datchworth meanwhile travel to relegated Fullerians.
Their first game at home is against another side demoted from North One, Luton, the same day as Welwyn go to Grasshoppers.
These games will be the first to be played in 2020 while the opening day matches also close out the season on April 18.
London Two North West
Sep 14 Fullerians v Datchworth; Welwyn v London Welsh
Sep 21 Datchworth v Luton; Grasshoppers v Welwyn
Sep 28 Hemel Hempstead v Datchworth; Welwyn v Hackney
Oct 5 Hampstead v Welwyn; Letchworth v Datchworth
Oct 19 Datchworth v London Welsh; Welwyn v Chiswick
Oct 26 Grasshoppers v Datchworth; Hammersmith & Fulham v Welwyn
Nov 9 Datchworth v Hackney; Welwyn v Letchworth
Nov 16 Hampstead v Datchworth; Welwyn v Fullerians
Nov 23 Datchworth v Chiswick; Luton v Welwyn
Dec 7 Hammersmith & Fulham v Datchworth; Welwyn v Hemel Hempstead
Dec 14 Datchworth v Welwyn
Jan 11 Luton v Datchworth; Welwyn v Grasshoppers
Jan 18 Datchworth v Hemel Hempstead; Hackney v Welwyn
Jan 25 Datchworth v Letchworth; Welwyn v Hampstead
Feb 1 Chiswick v Welwyn; London Welsh v Datchworth
Feb 15 Datchworth v Grasshoppers; Welwyn v Hammersmith & Fulham
Feb 22 Hackney v Datchworth; Letchworth v Welwyn
Feb 29 Datchworth v Hampstead; Fullerians v Welwyn
Mar 21 Chiswick v Datchworth; Welwyn v Luton
Mar 28 Datchworth v Hammersmith & Fulham; Hemel Hempstead v Welwyn
Apr 4 Welwyn v Datchworth
Apr 18 Datchworth v Fullerians; London Welsh v Welwyn