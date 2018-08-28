Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Relief not to lose’ as Welwyn end run of defeats with late draw in Garden City Derby

PUBLISHED: 14:33 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:42 20 December 2018

Welwyn prepare for a line-out in the match between Welwyn RFC and Hackney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn prepare for a line-out in the match between Welwyn RFC and Hackney. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Archant

They could have snatched a win at the death but in the end Welwyn skipper Will Freeston was just happy to have emerged out of a difficult game at home with Letchworth with a 7-7 draw.

Welwyn went into the match at their Hobbs Way base on the back of three defeats, a sequence that has just dulled an excellent season so far for the newly-promoted rugby club.

But with Letchworth having snatched the lead just 16 minutes from time, Freeston wasn’t overly concerned that Chris Kemp’s penalty with the last kick drifted agonisingly wide of the uprights.

The skipper said: “If we scored the first try, I don’t think they wouldn’t have come back but as they scored first it was a relief to not lose.

“We’ve had a few games not go our way in the last plays like Chiswick but that’s rugby.

“We’ve come up into the league and we’ve competed very well. And we’re still fourth so it’s not too bad.

“At the start of the year we were looking to push for mid-table but as it has turned out we’re pushing for the top four.”

The Garden City derby was played in weather that couldn’t be further away from the idyll picture conjured up by Ebenezer Howard’s vision, with a biting wind, driving rain and plummeting temperatures making attacking, free-flowing rugby an unlikely prospect.

Welwyn did enjoy the lion share of possession, especially in the first half where they spent what seemed like 10 minutes banging on the Letchworth door without getting across the line.

But the longer the second half went on in the gathering gloom, the longer it appeared as if the ever-dwindling number of supporters would witness a rare no-score draw.

However, the bottom of the table visitors had other ideas and after a spell of pressure of their own, they were rewarded with a try for Josh Parkhouse, converted by Lewis Waters.

Antonio Denton, along with Kemp’s conversion, ensured Welwyn drew level with seven minutes remaining and it could have been even better had Kemp not been slightly off target from the right side of the 22.

Welwyn go to league leaders Belsize Park for their first game of 2019.

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Man armed with bread knife chases pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City

Two men were chased in Hardings, Welwyn Garden City, by a man with a bread knife. Picture: Google Street View

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

Superdrug is set to open in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: WHT

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman assaulted after defending Stevenage bus driver from vile passenger

Police are investigating after Sarah-Louise Sheehan was assaulted after getting off the bus near the shops in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City crash

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on Stanborough Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Two arrests following police chase

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a car. Picture: Nina Morgan

‘Relief not to lose’ as Welwyn end run of defeats with late draw in Garden City Derby

Welwyn prepare for a line-out in the match between Welwyn RFC and Hackney. Picture: DANNY LOO

New-look Mavs click straight away as double pre-season wins bode well for new year

Lindsay Keable took the player of the match award against Loughborough Lightning. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner considering council tax increase

Hertfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd. Picture: Supplied by Mr Lloyd's office.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists