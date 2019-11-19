Recognition for Monk's Walk School's rugby leaders

Monk's Walk School rugby leaders receive prizes from headteacher Kate Smith. Archant

Monk's Walk School have rewarded their rugby leaders with special prizes after hard work through the summer.

The youngsters, who had been on a training course delivered by Saracens, received their awards from headteacher Kate Smith.

They completed 10 hours of community leadership and officiating during the Rugby World Cup through a series of festivals held at Welwyn Rugby Club.

The events, all run by the leaders, saw over 400 primary school children take part and were a great success.

A spokesman for the school said: "The pupils developed their communication and management skills and refereed very competitive games with great skill and enthusiasm."

They are now looking forward to the six nations events planned for February.