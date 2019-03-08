Worry for rest of Tyrrells Premier 15s as Saracens promise the best is yet to come despite Worcester romp

A comprehensive 55-3 success over Worcester Warriors may have made it four wins from four in the Tyrrells Premier 15s but the message from the Saracens camp should send shivers of panic through the rest of the league - we are still very much a work in progress.

The champions were in ruthless mood at Allianz Park, scoring nine tries, but while head coach Alex Austerberry was happy with the improvement from the previous weeks, he is more thrilled about the fact there is still plenty to come from his charges.

He said: "It was a much improved performance and defensively I was far happier with how we organised and put pressure on.

"The result was a reflection of that performance and the exciting bit is we've got things we didn't execute quite so well.

"It's a better performance and we're going in the right direction."

That may seem like a very harsh assessment considering the Women in Black's start to the year but he says it is just a by-product of the ingrained culture at the club.

"It's not just me," he said, "the girls are just as focused on being the best we can be. Sometimes it might look like we're being hard on ourselves but we're just being honest about where we are as a group.

"Ultimately that will define where we go this season. If things are going wrong and we're not fixing them then there are a lot of very good sides in this league that will punish you.

"So it's important we get our standards right now and build on those throughout the year."

It was a point echoed by Marlie Packer.

She said: "We sat down as a group on Tuesday and talked about our previous three performances and how we can build on that.

"We've not been starting the games how we wanted to but we did that here. There are still execution errors on there but when it comes together, it is starting to look good.

"We've got to make sure that we really nail that skill element and the execution going forward.

All we can ask for is that we are clinical and we did that."

The England flanker was one of the stars of the show, even if she was replaced at half-time by the equally impressive Vicky Fleetwood.

And it wasn't just her typically no-nonsense display and strong tackling that caught the eye, she was also very vocal in driving her team on, part of the game she admitted she enjoys.

She said: "I love playing for Saracens and all my heart and passion goes into it.

"And I like to lead from the front, whether that's with physicality or my voice so I'll keep doing that and hopefully it gives the other players that extra one or two per cent."