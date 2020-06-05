Advanced search

RFU to discuss plans to shake-up the structure of adult male rugby competitions

PUBLISHED: 14:25 05 June 2020

The structure of the male adult season could be changed with new proposals from the RFU. Picture: KARYN HADDON

The structure of the male adult season could be changed with new proposals from the RFU. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Potential changes to the rugby union season for adult males will be discussed over the summer before final proposals are communicated later in the year.

The plan issued from the RFU is designed with players and clubs in mind and comes off the back of a survey in January looking at the structure of competitions which attracted over 6,000 responses.

The RFU will share some of their thoughts, which include reduced league sizes, the introduction of break weekends and a reorganisation to minimise travel, in a series on nine online webinars running throughout June.

A range of options for future competition structures have been considered against the four important principles used for evaluating and assessing the benefits of change.

These are that the competition structure is player-centric, is considerate of the time and distance involved in playing fixtures, enhances the player’s experience and the integrity of the competition and is supportive of the financial and sustainability of participating clubs.

Bill Sweeney, the chief executive officer of the RFU, said: “We can see from participation trends and data that players are playing less fixtures each season and are choosing to play fewer matches for a number of lifestyle reasons.

“Demands on players’ time through changing socio-economic factors is not the same as it was 20 years ago. Our current playing offer puts pressure on players and clubs to fulfil fixtures, undermining the sustainability of the game.

“We now have the opportunity to establish a competition structure across the game to serve the interests of all of our players and clubs and underpin our game for the future.”

Any final decision will be made at the meeting of the RFU council on October 2 ahead of implementation in the 2021-2022 season.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Isabel Hospice launches Safe Donation Drop Off Zone

Martin, Isabel Hospice eBay Manager at the drop off zone at the charity Welcome Centre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

RFU to discuss plans to shake-up the structure of adult male rugby competitions

The structure of the male adult season could be changed with new proposals from the RFU. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Face coverings to become mandatory on public transport, Welwyn Hatfield MP announces

Face coverings will become mandatory on public transport by June 15. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

Premiership Rugby set target date for resumption of games

Saracens' Jack Singleton in action during the Gallagher Premiership match against Gloucester at Allianz Park in March. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

Hatfield hero will walk to southern and northern tip of Great Britain for homeless charity despite B&B closures

Michael Jones is walking the length of the country again. This time for Herts Young Homeless. Picture: Annie Griggs Photography
Drive 24