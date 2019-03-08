Advanced search

Double pre-season success for Welwyn at home to Harlow

PUBLISHED: 13:29 03 September 2019

Brad Lack got Welwyns opening try against Harlow. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Welwyn Rugby Club's pre-season plans continued with two games at home to Harlow - and both resulted in narrow wins.

The first team got off to a flyer in their 19-10 success with a try from Brad Lack after just two minutes, following good work from Vetaia Kawea.

Josh Milton crashed over just after the half-hour mark, with Chris Kemp converting, to make it 12-0 at the break and they had a third shortly after the restart with a try from close quarters by the impressive James Burge.

Kemp again added the extras and despite two late scores in the final 20 minutes from the visitors, Welwyn hung on.

The seconds also won with two tries from the quick Jack Lacey and one each for veteran second-row forward Joe Burns and flanker Dan Webb in the 26-10 success.

Brad Wiles added three conversions and hit the post with his other effort.

The only down side to the day were injuries to Carl Lewis and Rory Harcourt, a worry ahead of their first league match at home to London Welsh on September 14.

