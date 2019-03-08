Advanced search

New England deals for former Welwyn juniors Hannah Botterman and Zoe Harrison

PUBLISHED: 08:25 02 October 2019

Former Welwyn junior Zoe Harrison has been handed another England contract for this season. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

Former Welwyn juniors Hannah Botterman and Zoe Harrison have been handed new contracts with England for the upcoming season.

The pair who came through the ranks at Hobbs Way before moving to Saracens were already on full-time professional deals but the latest announcement confirms they will stay on in the England set-up.

Head coach Simon Middleton said: "The quality of the players within the Tyrrells Premier 15s has meant the competition for contracts has and will continue to increase.

"That will only be a positive as we continue our long-term build-up to the 2021 World Cup.

"We're really pleased with the squad of 28 and we'll continue to adapt and call on other players at any given time. The whole league is a pool for us."

The pair are joined in the squad by five team-mates from the Allianz Park club including Harpenden's Sarah McKenna and twins Bryony and Poppy Cleall.

Vicky Fleetwood and Marlie Packer complete the Saracens contingent.

