Milestones recognised for Welwyn Rugby Club duo

Yourgos Alexander receives his shield from Welwyn head coach Gareth Hughes. Picture: WELWYN RFC Archant

Welwyn Rugby Club got to celebrate two big milestones for two of their players prior to the sport finishing for the season.

Dan Atkinson receives his cap from Rachel Elliott, sister of the captain who gave him his first one, Pete. Picture: WELWYN RFC Dan Atkinson receives his cap from Rachel Elliott, sister of the captain who gave him his first one, Pete. Picture: WELWYN RFC

Scrum-half Yourgos Alexander and front-row forward Dan Atkinson received awards for reaching 200 and 100 appearances for the Hobbs Way-based club’s first team.

Alexander has played at the cub since his teens and reached his total against Hammersmith & Fulham.

He was presented with a memorial shield by head coach Gareth Hughes, who was his half-back partner on his debut.

Hughes said: “He is a very talented player and like all good scrum -halves, he is always willing to help the referee with his decision making.”

Atkinson meanwhile collected his cap in February.

Traditionally it is presented by the captain of the team when the player made his debut but in Pete Elliott’s absence, this task was carried out by his sister Rachel.

Club president Mark Elliott said: “Dan is like a good red wine, he keeps getting better with age. Hopefully he will carry on and make a vintage 200th appearance within the next few seasons.”