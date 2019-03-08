Advanced search

Max Malins helps Saracens grab vital bonus-point win over Newcastle Falcons

PUBLISHED: 23:35 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 23:35 06 April 2019

Saracens' Max Malins during the Gallagher Premiership match with Newcastle Falcons at Allianz Park, London. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

Saracens' Max Malins during the Gallagher Premiership match with Newcastle Falcons at Allianz Park, London. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Max Malins got himself on the scoresheet as Saracens bagged a vital 26-12 bonus-point win over Newcastle Falcons.

Saracens' Max Malins celebrates with his team mates after scoring a try during the Gallagher Premiership match with Newcastle Falcons at Allianz Park, London. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PASaracens' Max Malins celebrates with his team mates after scoring a try during the Gallagher Premiership match with Newcastle Falcons at Allianz Park, London. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

The former Old Albanian pounced 15 minutes into the second half at Allianz Park as the Men in Black survived a tough examination from the resurgent Falcons.

Saracens walk out into the pitch prior to the Gallagher Premiership match with Newcastle Falcons at Allianz Park, London. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PASaracens walk out into the pitch prior to the Gallagher Premiership match with Newcastle Falcons at Allianz Park, London. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

It was a crucial try too as Newcastle had gone into the break with a narrow 6-5 lead thanks to two Tane Takulua penalties.

Saracens' players, including Max Malins (right) applaud the fans after their win over Newcastle Falcons in the Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park, London. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PASaracens' players, including Max Malins (right) applaud the fans after their win over Newcastle Falcons in the Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park, London. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

And from there Sarries never looked back.

Saracens' Max Malins during the Gallagher Premiership match with Newcastle Falcons at Allianz Park, London. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PASaracens' Max Malins during the Gallagher Premiership match with Newcastle Falcons at Allianz Park, London. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

They were perhaps fortunate to still be in the contest by that point as the Falcons belied their bottom of the table position with a dominant first-half performance.

Saracens' Max Malins scores a try during the Gallagher Premiership match with Newcastle Falcons at Allianz Park, London. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PASaracens' Max Malins scores a try during the Gallagher Premiership match with Newcastle Falcons at Allianz Park, London. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

The only thing that was missing was a try as they enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and territory, making repeated ventures into the Saracens 22 only to be denied by disciplined defence from the home side.

Uncharacteristic errors were at the root of Saracens inability to find any attacking momentum and yet despite that they were the one s who got the only try of the half.

Malins was involved, receiving the ball from Ben Spencer before releasing Sean Maitland to score in the corner.

Takulua’s second kick gave the Falcons the lead again but the second 40 saw a reversal of fortunes with Saracens enjoying extended periods of possession and Newcastle displaying plenty of defensive character.

However, finally the Geordie’s defence was breached as Malins pounced on a loose ball and stretched over the line. Owen Farrell duly kicked the extras.

Takulua kept the visitors in touch but Nick Tompkins’ score, again converted by Farrell, gave Saracens a 10-point advantage.

But Takulua’s fourth penalty of the afternoon with just four minutes remaining cut the lead to seven and looked to be giving them a valuable bonus point of their own.

But in the dying seconds that was snatched away from them, with Sarries claiming their own much sought after bonus thanks to a try from Alex Lozowski.

That was converted by Farrell again to confirm the success.

