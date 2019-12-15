Bittersweet moment for Welwyn's Maddie Hindson as Oxford pipped in Varsity match

Oxford's Helen Potts (right) during the Women's Varsity Match at Twickenham. Picture: TESS DERRY/PA PA Wire/PA Images

There will be bittersweet memories for a former Monk's Walk pupil after this year's Varsity rugby match at Twickenham Stadium.

Cambridge University celebrate winning the tie and lift the trophy during the Women's Varsity Match at Twickenham. Picture: TESS DERRY/PA Cambridge University celebrate winning the tie and lift the trophy during the Women's Varsity Match at Twickenham. Picture: TESS DERRY/PA

Maddie Hindson was on the bench as Oxford lost 8-5 to rivals Cambridge with the winning score coming just two minutes from time.

Hindson had got into the game at school and at Welwyn Rugby Club and from the moment she aced her A-Levels and gained a place to study Chemistry at Keble College in the famous university, getting into the squad and onto the field had become her dream.

Speaking on the Hobbs Way-based rugby club's website prior to the match, she said: "Ever since I started playing rugby I've wanted to play at Twickenham and since going to Oxford it's been a major ambition of mine to play in the Varsity game.

"I love my rugby and I'd like to thank everyone at Welwyn for supporting me in my development and for the game time and friendly and supporting environment it has created for girls' and women's rugby."