Advanced search

Bittersweet moment for Welwyn's Maddie Hindson as Oxford pipped in Varsity match

PUBLISHED: 17:39 15 December 2019

Oxford's Helen Potts (right) during the Women's Varsity Match at Twickenham. Picture: TESS DERRY/PA

Oxford's Helen Potts (right) during the Women's Varsity Match at Twickenham. Picture: TESS DERRY/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

There will be bittersweet memories for a former Monk's Walk pupil after this year's Varsity rugby match at Twickenham Stadium.

Cambridge University celebrate winning the tie and lift the trophy during the Women's Varsity Match at Twickenham. Picture: TESS DERRY/PACambridge University celebrate winning the tie and lift the trophy during the Women's Varsity Match at Twickenham. Picture: TESS DERRY/PA

Maddie Hindson was on the bench as Oxford lost 8-5 to rivals Cambridge with the winning score coming just two minutes from time.

Hindson had got into the game at school and at Welwyn Rugby Club and from the moment she aced her A-Levels and gained a place to study Chemistry at Keble College in the famous university, getting into the squad and onto the field had become her dream.

Speaking on the Hobbs Way-based rugby club's website prior to the match, she said: "Ever since I started playing rugby I've wanted to play at Twickenham and since going to Oxford it's been a major ambition of mine to play in the Varsity game.

"I love my rugby and I'd like to thank everyone at Welwyn for supporting me in my development and for the game time and friendly and supporting environment it has created for girls' and women's rugby."

Most Read

Conservative Grant Shapps holds Welwyn Hatfield seat despite Labour election challenge

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office,

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Welwyn Garden City youth who carried knife and set fires given injunction

He was given the order on December 4. Picture: Pixabay.

Welwyn Garden City woman says mould issues affecting her kids health at council flat

The house mould in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kimberlie Richings.

Hatfield Asda café is transformed into McDonald’s

The new McDonald'’s at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: McDonald’s.

Most Read

Conservative Grant Shapps holds Welwyn Hatfield seat despite Labour election challenge

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office,

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Welwyn Garden City youth who carried knife and set fires given injunction

He was given the order on December 4. Picture: Pixabay.

Welwyn Garden City woman says mould issues affecting her kids health at council flat

The house mould in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kimberlie Richings.

Hatfield Asda café is transformed into McDonald’s

The new McDonald'’s at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: McDonald’s.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Meet your Local Hero Award winner as NHS trust celebrates staff making a difference

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: Alice Burrows receiving the Local Hero Award from Comet, Royston Crow and Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill (left) and NHS trust chief executive Nick Carver. Picture: EN Herts NHS Trust

Bittersweet moment for Welwyn’s Maddie Hindson as Oxford pipped in Varsity match

Oxford's Helen Potts (right) during the Women's Varsity Match at Twickenham. Picture: TESS DERRY/PA

North Hertfordshire student chefs cook up success in prestigious national competition

North Hertfordshire College students Josh Ephgrave, Luke Watkins and Jon Nash wowed the judges with their Keralan-inspired menu. Picture: Danyal Sarfraz

Welwyn Garden City back on track as this Oxfordshire visit brings win

Jack Bradshaw got Welwyn Garden City's winner against Didcot Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Massive come from behind victory puts Saracens in pole position in title race

Marlie Packer scores her third try in Saracens' hard-fought Tyrrells Premier 15s win at Harlequins. Picture: MAREK DORCIK IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists