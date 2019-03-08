Local women help England seal Grand Slam in style with thrashing of Scotland

The England Women's team lift the Grand Slam trophy during the Women's Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

England Women completed a 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam in style with a thumping 80-0 win over Scotland at Twickenham.

Having won their first four games with bonus points, the Red Roses ran in 12 tries in front of a crowd of 13,278 – a record for an England Women’s home gamme outside of a World Cup – to secure the title won by France in 2018.

It just just over two minutes for England – including former Welwyn duo Hannah Botterman and Zoe Harrison, as well as Harpenden’s Sarah McKenna – to open the scoring as Poppy Cleall broke the line and fed flanker Sarah Beckett to go under the posts.

A crossfield kick by Katy Daley-Mclean was then gathered as the ball bounced by wing Jess Breach as she continued her run of scoring in every game of the 2019 Women’s Six Nations.

Natasha Hunt darted through from a quick tap penalty before Breach got onto Scarratt’s kick forward for her second and England’s bonus-point try.

The first half scoring continued as Cleall drove over following some impressive forward work, and it was the pack’s work from driving maul from a lineout where Amy Cokayne dropped over the line off the back for a 45-0 lead at the break.

Sarah Bern’s powerful drive off the back of a ruck got England’s first try of the second half with captain Sarah Hunter scoring in similar circumstances a few minutes later. And further tries from Scarratt, Cleall and Cath O’Donnell sealed the deal for the Red Roses.

England’s campaign got off to an impressive start when they ran in eight tries in a 51-7 victory over Ireland in Dublin.

Bonus-point wins continued as England racked up the tries, beating France 41-26 in Doncaster, overcoming Wales 51-12 in Cardiff and a 55-0 victory over Italy in Exeter in front of a record non-World Cup crowd for a home game with 10,545 watching.

The victory over Scotland means that England scored over 50 points in four of their five games, running in 45 tries over the tournament.

It is England’s 15th win of the tournament since its inception in 1996, the 14th time they have won the Grand Slam and their 20th Triple Crown.

Coach Simon Middleton said: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the outcome. Our goal was to win the Six Nations and we’ve done that and done it in great style.

“Our extended aim was to put in an improved performance and grow as a squad both on and off the field and I think that we’ve done that.

“For me it’s not about the result but about the way that we did it. It’s about the discipline that the girls demonstrated, the maturity and the skill executed. We played in some tough conditions tonight against a Scotland side that didn’t give up – we really had to work hard for some of the tries that we scored.”