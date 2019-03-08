Kyran Bracken to bring tales of England and Dancing on Ice to Welwyn Rugby Club

England's Jonny Wilkinson, Richard Hill, Mark Regan and Kyran Bracken show off the Webb Ellis Cup as the team go on an open-topped bus tour through London to celebrate winning the 2003 World Cup. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA PA Archive/PA Images

One of England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup heroes is playing a visit to Welwyn this month.

England's Lawrence Dallaglio and Kyran Bracken celebrate after England's dramatic 20-17 extra time victory over Australia in the 2003 World Cup final. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA England's Lawrence Dallaglio and Kyran Bracken celebrate after England's dramatic 20-17 extra time victory over Australia in the 2003 World Cup final. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

The Hobbs Way-based rugby club will host Kyran Bracken on May 25 for a charity dinner in aid of The Wooden Spoon, for whom Bracken is an honorary president, and proceeds from the night will go to improving the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in Hertfordshire.

Bracken won 51 caps for England and captained his country on three occasions.

His first cap was against New Zealand at Twickenham in 1993 when the All Black's Jamie Joseph notoriously trampled on his leg early in the match and left Bracken hobbling through the rest of the match, determined not to give any playing time to rival Matt Dawson.

Saracens' Kyran Bracken clears the ball from a scrum in 2005. Picture: REBECCA NADEN/PA Saracens' Kyran Bracken clears the ball from a scrum in 2005. Picture: REBECCA NADEN/PA

Tickets are £35 and include a three course meal and after dinner entertainment.

It is open to all with a dress code of jacket and tie or smart casual.

For details email Welwyn president Mark Elliott on mark.elliott10@outlook.com or call 07836 728 804.