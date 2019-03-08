Jamie George hails Saracens win over Leinster as 'best feeling I've had on a rugby field'

Saracens players celebrate winning the Champions Cup Final at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: RICHARD SELLERS/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Welwyn Garden City's Jamie George was in doubt about where Saracens win over Leinster ranks in his list of achievements - as he called it "the best feeling I've ever had on a rugby field".

The hooker has enjoyed plenty of memorable moments in his career so far, whether that was in the white shirt of England, the red of the Lions or the black of Saracens.

But against the calibre of opposition the Irish side posed, as well as the manner of the victory, he was in doubt where this one ranked.

"It's the best feeling I've ever head on a rugby field," he said with a brutal honesty. "There is no feeling like it.

"We knew it was going to be a tough test. Leinster are an amazing team but fair play to our guys. We were tough and really stuck at it."

He also felt the St James' Park venue added to the occasion.

"The atmosphere was great," he added. "The Leinster fans were great but the Sarries fans came out in full force.

"It's a brilliant stadium to play at."