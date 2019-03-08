Advanced search

Injuries cost Welwyn both in Tabard friendly and London Welsh opener

PUBLISHED: 10:49 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 10 September 2019

Cameron Patey was among the Welwyn injuries against Tabard. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Cameron Patey was among the Welwyn injuries against Tabard. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Archant

Welwyn's younger talent got a chance to put their name in the frame for the first time ahead of the new London Two North West season.

The Hobbs Way-rugby club start their campaign on Saturday at home to London Welsh but their final warm-up match saw second and third team players take to the field as they were beaten 53-19 at home to Tabard.

The contest was evenly poised until the last 30 minutes. Welwyn even took a 19-17 lead 10 minutes into the second half when speedy winger Jack Lacey squeezed over in the corner.

However, he landed awkwardly and fractured his collarbone, a blow to the home coaches who had inked him in for a start against the Welsh.

And with prop Cam Patey also off injured, the scrums went uncontested and Tabard took total control with six unanswered tries.

Scott Clewlow and Liam Schofield had scored Welwyn's other tries, both in the first half, with Brad Wiles kicking two conversions.

Most Read

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

Codicote mum ‘overwhelmed’ with £150k house revamp help for son with rare disease

William Eames with mum Jo while on holiday in Turkey this summer. Picture: Jo Eames

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Potters Bar councillor’s use of ‘bent over and took it’ phrase did not breach code of conduct, says county council report

Cllr Morris Bright, who represents Potters Bar West and Shenley for Herts County Council, and is the leader of Hertsmere Borough Council. Picture: Hertsmere Borough Council

Most Read

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

Codicote mum ‘overwhelmed’ with £150k house revamp help for son with rare disease

William Eames with mum Jo while on holiday in Turkey this summer. Picture: Jo Eames

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Potters Bar councillor’s use of ‘bent over and took it’ phrase did not breach code of conduct, says county council report

Cllr Morris Bright, who represents Potters Bar West and Shenley for Herts County Council, and is the leader of Hertsmere Borough Council. Picture: Hertsmere Borough Council

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Injuries cost Welwyn both in Tabard friendly and London Welsh opener

Cameron Patey was among the Welwyn injuries against Tabard. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Herts Ad Sunday League: Beehive sting Brookmans Park with first-half blast

Action from Hatfield Seniors' 4-1 win over Phoenix A in Herts Ad Sunday League Division Three. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Welwyn Garden City youngsters seal incredible win over Takeley in FA Youth Cup

Brodie Carrington scored four for WGC U18s against Takeley in the FA Youth Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

3 Brewers of St Albans open doors of base near Hatfield for music festival

Sean from Dylans St Albans at the 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Another win over the champions as Potters Bar get set for play-offs in style

Luke Chapman took four wickets for Potters Bar at Radlett. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists