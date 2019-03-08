Injuries cost Welwyn both in Tabard friendly and London Welsh opener

Cameron Patey was among the Welwyn injuries against Tabard. Picture: KEVIN LINES Archant

Welwyn's younger talent got a chance to put their name in the frame for the first time ahead of the new London Two North West season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hobbs Way-rugby club start their campaign on Saturday at home to London Welsh but their final warm-up match saw second and third team players take to the field as they were beaten 53-19 at home to Tabard.

The contest was evenly poised until the last 30 minutes. Welwyn even took a 19-17 lead 10 minutes into the second half when speedy winger Jack Lacey squeezed over in the corner.

However, he landed awkwardly and fractured his collarbone, a blow to the home coaches who had inked him in for a start against the Welsh.

And with prop Cam Patey also off injured, the scrums went uncontested and Tabard took total control with six unanswered tries.

Scott Clewlow and Liam Schofield had scored Welwyn's other tries, both in the first half, with Brad Wiles kicking two conversions.