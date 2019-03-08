Hertfordshire Stags one step away from the final of the Jason Leonard U20 County Championship

Welwyn's Josh Milton was one of the Hertfordshire U20 team that reached the semi-final of the Jason Leonard U20 County Championship. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Hertfordshire Stags are one step from an appearance at Twickenham after storming to the semi-final of the Jason Leonard U20 County Championship after a 28-19 win over Cornwall.

The county’s youngsters will now play Lancashire on April 14 at Cheshunt Rugby Club with the winners advancing to rugby’s HQ.

The clash with the Cornishmen, which included Welwyn’s Josh Milton, was hard fought and in the balance until the every end.

But the key to the Stags’ success was their forwards, who dominated the line-out and had the best of the scrums.

Cornwall for their part never gave up and in the last quarter they threatened to overturn the Stags lead.

Herts bagged four tries in total with Steff Jones of Hertford, Old Albanian’s Joe Hall, George Carter of Nottingham Trent Uni and Oaklands College’s Tommy Reilly all crossing.

Luke Bouchier converted all four.

Gloucestershire host Yorkshire in the other semi-final.