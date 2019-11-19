Late fightback not enough for Datchworth at Hampstead

Liam Walker bagged a try for Datchworth at Hampstead. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Datchworth fell to a 38-19 defeat at a hard-working and well-drilled Hampstead despite a late fightback.

The hosts are usually one of the teams that are battling up at the top of the London Two North West table and they showed why at Parliament Hill.

They were 14-0 up after just 20 minutes although Datch were their own worst enemies with some uncharacteristic missed tackles contributing to those scores.

The Greens did pull one back before the break, a fantastic solo effort from Dom Negri, but they were hit early in the second half by an unconverted score as they waited for a whistle for what they felt was a knock-on.

Hampstead then used their quick back division to rattle up two more tries and a 31-7 lead.

That was when Datchworth rallied and after a quick tap penalty from Nolan had sent Liam Walker over, Negri bagged his second, this one from a scrum.

However, there was to be no bonus point score and the hosts wrapped things up late on.