Advanced search

Late fightback not enough for Datchworth at Hampstead

PUBLISHED: 11:50 19 November 2019

Liam Walker bagged a try for Datchworth at Hampstead. Picture: DANNY LOO

Liam Walker bagged a try for Datchworth at Hampstead. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Datchworth fell to a 38-19 defeat at a hard-working and well-drilled Hampstead despite a late fightback.

The hosts are usually one of the teams that are battling up at the top of the London Two North West table and they showed why at Parliament Hill.

They were 14-0 up after just 20 minutes although Datch were their own worst enemies with some uncharacteristic missed tackles contributing to those scores.

The Greens did pull one back before the break, a fantastic solo effort from Dom Negri, but they were hit early in the second half by an unconverted score as they waited for a whistle for what they felt was a knock-on.

Hampstead then used their quick back division to rattle up two more tries and a 31-7 lead.

That was when Datchworth rallied and after a quick tap penalty from Nolan had sent Liam Walker over, Negri bagged his second, this one from a scrum.

However, there was to be no bonus point score and the hosts wrapped things up late on.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Skate park could soon be off Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter plans

Welwyn Garden City skate boarding. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Hatfield Labour candidate urges followers to mention her visibility in email

Rosie Newbigging is the Labour parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Skate park could soon be off Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter plans

Welwyn Garden City skate boarding. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Hatfield Labour candidate urges followers to mention her visibility in email

Rosie Newbigging is the Labour parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Late fightback not enough for Datchworth at Hampstead

Liam Walker bagged a try for Datchworth at Hampstead. Picture: DANNY LOO

Liberal Democrat candidate for Welwyn Hatfield Paul Zukowskyj on why you should vote for him in the General Election

The Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

GCRs’ top gun Heal feels the need - the need to run as many miles as possible

Garden City Runners' Dave Heal (right) with Paul Watts of Harlow Runners at Phoenix Running's Day at the Movies event at Walton on Thames.

‘Fake police’ phone scammers fleece £50,000 from Hertfordshire victims

Fake police phone scammers have conned nearly £50,000 from Hertfordshire victims. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Hatfield fly-tipping investigation could land criminal with £50,000 fine

Fly-tipping at the Common following reclying bank move to Kennelwood Lane. Picture: WHBC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists