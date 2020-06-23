Advanced search

Former skipper Grant Keeler back to boost Welwyn’s promotion hopes

PUBLISHED: 09:28 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 23 June 2020

Grant Keeler lifts the Herts Presidents' Tankard in 2015 after Welwyn's victory over Stevenage Town at Allianz Park. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Grant Keeler lifts the Herts Presidents' Tankard in 2015 after Welwyn's victory over Stevenage Town at Allianz Park. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Archant

Welwyn are going back to one of their former heroes in the hope of earning an instant return to the higher division.

Grant Keeler, a former skipper of the Hobbs Way-based rugby club, will join the senior coaching team for the upcoming season which will more than likely see the side back in London Three North West after their relegation last time out.

Keeler made 160 competitive appearances for the club between 2004 and 2015 and was in charge when they won both promotion and lifted the Presidents’ Tankard in 2015, the county success coming with a 47-12 win over Stevenage Town in the final at Allianz Park.

He joins Gareth Hughes and Ian Ewin in the coaching set-up with his main focus on the set-piece, scrums and line-outs, as well as forward play.

A spokesman for the club said: “Having been relegated last season we are aiming to bounce straight back up and having Grant on board will only enhance the team’s chances.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern as land by Digswell Viaduct goes up for auction tomorrow

Land by Digswell Viaduct is up for sale tomorrow. Picture: Kevin Lines

Two men released without charge after attempted abduction of teen in Welwyn Garden City

Police are not looking for anyone else after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Delivery driver almost assaulted during robbery at Hatfield Co-op

Police are appealing after a robbery at the Bishops Rise Co-op store. Picture: Helen Drake

Two arrested in connection with attempted abduction of teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for CCTV footage or witness that could help after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Banned pensioner hopes Welwyn Garden City Waitrose will let her back

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Most Read

Concern as land by Digswell Viaduct goes up for auction tomorrow

Land by Digswell Viaduct is up for sale tomorrow. Picture: Kevin Lines

Two men released without charge after attempted abduction of teen in Welwyn Garden City

Police are not looking for anyone else after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Delivery driver almost assaulted during robbery at Hatfield Co-op

Police are appealing after a robbery at the Bishops Rise Co-op store. Picture: Helen Drake

Two arrested in connection with attempted abduction of teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for CCTV footage or witness that could help after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Banned pensioner hopes Welwyn Garden City Waitrose will let her back

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Man charged in connection with aggravated burglary in Welwyn Garden City

At the end of last month a man allegedly broke in to a flat with a knife in Welwyn Garden City and attacked two people.

Former skipper Grant Keeler back to boost Welwyn’s promotion hopes

Grant Keeler lifts the Herts Presidents' Tankard in 2015 after Welwyn's victory over Stevenage Town at Allianz Park. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Potters Bar financial firm to walk Land’s End to John O’Groats in six weeks

Gordon Craft, director of Chasebridge, is raising money for Herts Young Homeless. Picture: Chasebridge

Local Plan: Bell Bar are ‘sacrificial lambs’ to preserve Brookmans Park

The site in Bell Bar, BrP1, which was included in the draft Local Plan. Picture: BLAG