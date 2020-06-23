Former skipper Grant Keeler back to boost Welwyn’s promotion hopes

Grant Keeler lifts the Herts Presidents' Tankard in 2015 after Welwyn's victory over Stevenage Town at Allianz Park. Picture: KEVIN LINES Archant

Welwyn are going back to one of their former heroes in the hope of earning an instant return to the higher division.

Grant Keeler, a former skipper of the Hobbs Way-based rugby club, will join the senior coaching team for the upcoming season which will more than likely see the side back in London Three North West after their relegation last time out.

Keeler made 160 competitive appearances for the club between 2004 and 2015 and was in charge when they won both promotion and lifted the Presidents’ Tankard in 2015, the county success coming with a 47-12 win over Stevenage Town in the final at Allianz Park.

He joins Gareth Hughes and Ian Ewin in the coaching set-up with his main focus on the set-piece, scrums and line-outs, as well as forward play.

A spokesman for the club said: “Having been relegated last season we are aiming to bounce straight back up and having Grant on board will only enhance the team’s chances.”