Garden city rugby clubs combine to help talented youngsters
PUBLISHED: 09:45 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 07 May 2020
Archant
The country’s two garden cities have come together to provide rugby opportunities for their talented youngsters.
Prior to lockdown Welwyn and Letchworth rugby clubs combined playing squads at U15 level.
The squad, known simply as Garden City Rugby, even have a bespoke kit with sponsorship coming from Support UK.
Managing director Martin Green said: “Sport is an invaluable part of life. We hear so much about mental health nowadays and sport promotes overall wellbeing through the natural highs that endorphins bring.
“It’s refreshing to see young people enjoy sport in the old-fashioned way.
“Rugby also develops key skills that are transferable to the workplace, such as discipline, determination, communication and teamwork.
“Bearing this and my passion for the sport in mind, we decided to sponsor the team.
“There is some wonderful talent within the team and we are looking forward to watching them from the side-lines.”
