Hatfield QE claim first victory of the season in dramatic style against Tring

Hatfield QE snatched a victory over Tring in the dying minutes of their game at Roe Hill Hall. Archant

England's dominating win over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup semi-final on Saturday morning was never really in doubt - something Hatfield Queen Elizabeth Rugby Club couldn't say after their 15-10 success against Tring.

It was their first win of the season and it was delivered in dramatic fashion at Roe Hill Hall with the winning try coming in the dying moments.

The game was played in difficult and wet conditions but with the hosts looking to reverse a run of four defeats in Herts & Middlesex Merit Table Two, they were in dominant mood from the start, retaining the ball well and staying calm under pressure.

A penalty conceded by Tring for hands in the ruck inside their own 22-yard line gave fly-half Charlie Gibbs sight of goal and he delivered the first three points.

For the next 20 minutes there were lots of give and take between the two sides but neither could make much ground.

The conditions didn't help with numerous handling errors giving the forwards plenty of work to do in the scrums.

Hatfield have a strong and very skilled pack and they were able to dominate these set-pieces but chinks were found in open play.

And Tring were able to punch through with some deft passing and overlaps to take a 7-3 lead into half-time.

There was more dominance after the break from the home side, especially in the forwards who added the rolling maul to their ability.

And that brought their first try as they captured a line-out close to the Tring line and drove over, Damien Poulter getting the score.

A high tackle gave Tring a penalty which they duly kicked to retake the lead at 10-8 and as the clock ticked on it looked like Hatfield may fall short.

Much like the first-half the majority of the second period was fought in the middle on the park.

Yet Hatfield were still able to put an attack together and they won a scrum five-metres out.

The home pack once again got the upper hand and as Tring started to go backwards, one of their players put his hand on the to try and take possession and the referee awarded a penalty try and Hatfield took the win.

The league now takes a break for a week with Hatfield's next game coming on Saturday, November 9 at home to Bishop's Stortford.