First ever junior captains announced at Welwyn Rugby Club

PUBLISHED: 13:35 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 15 October 2019

New junior captains Finaly Sutherland and Hannah Emery with Welwyn Rugby Club president Mark Elliott.

New junior captains Finaly Sutherland and Hannah Emery with Welwyn Rugby Club president Mark Elliott.

Archant

Welwyn Rugby Club have introduced two new positions of authority to help bring even more of their talented youngsters through.

The Hobbs Way-based club have always had a good reputation for helping youngsters progress, with the girls' section in particular a shining beacon.

And they hope that the new roles of junior captain will allow any concerns or worries that the players have to be passed up the chain as quickly as possible.

The first captains to be named are Hannah Emery from the girls' U18 side and boys' U17 player Finlay Sutherland.

Both will hold the position for one season and their achievement will be recognised on a new honours board in the clubhouse.

Both were presented with junior captain polo shirts by club president Mark Elliott.

Chairman Mick Hills said: "This new position will facilitate communication between the mini and junior players and the committee and Hannah and Finlay are worthy recipients of this new honour."

