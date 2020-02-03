First Six Nations win on French soil in eight years gets England off to flying start

Emily Scarratt scored nine points in Englands Six Nations win over France. Picture: MARK KERTON/PA PA Wire/PA Images

England Women showed their men a thing or too as they clinched their first win in the Women's Six Nations on French soil since 2012 with a 19-13 success.

It was the perfect start for the Red Roses as they look to emulate their grand slam success of last season.

They got off to the perfect start too as Abby Dow's 11th try in 10 tests was followed by a score for Saracens Vicky Fleetwood on 19 minutes. Emily Scarratt converted that for a 12-0 lead.

However, by half-time the gap was just two points as France responded with a converted try from Laure Sansus and a penalty from Jessy Tremouliere.

Scarratt got the first points of the second half, converting her own try but a further Tremouliere penalty made it a nervy finish.

Head coach Simon Middleton: "It was intense. I think the phrase we've been using quite a bit is a proper test match.

"We were absolutely fantastic in the first 25 minutes of the game where we did everything that we wanted to do and we did a great job of dominating the field position and keeping the crowd under control.

"France are an exceptional side and you're never going to dominate them for a full game and as soon as they got a foothold it became a real fight.

"I thought we showed some great character defensively in that second half in particular and then we came out of it on the right side."

Former Welwyn juniors Hannah Botterman and Zoe Harrison both started as did Harpenden's Sarah McKenna.

They will hope to be involved in England's next game too, away to Scotland on Sunday.