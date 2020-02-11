Harrison pulls the strings as England bag big victory over Scotland at snowy Murrayfield

England's Claudia MacDonald passes the ball out to Katy Daley-Mclean as snow falls during the Women's Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Picture: IAN RUTHERFORD/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Zoe Harrison overcame a nervous start in difficult conditions to help guide England to a 53-0 success over Scotland at a snowy Murrayfield.

England’s Zoe Harrison (centre) and Jess Breach (third from left) arrive before the Women's Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Picture: IAN RUTHERFORD/PA England’s Zoe Harrison (centre) and Jess Breach (third from left) arrive before the Women's Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Picture: IAN RUTHERFORD/PA

The Women's Six Nations clash had been postponed for 24 hours as well as shifted from Glasgow to Edinburgh because of the impact of Storm Ciara.

But the lingering effects of the weather front saw the national stadium hit by sleet, snow and freezing conditions making ball handling a real problem.

And the former Welwyn junior, given the start at fly-half ahead of the vastly experienced Katy Daley-McLean, suffered early on with a number of dropped balls in promising positions.

But as she adapted to the conditions, so did the Red Roses as they chalked up win number two in the competition.

England's Emily Scarratt attempts conversion during the Women's Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Picture: IAN RUTHERFORD/PA England's Emily Scarratt attempts conversion during the Women's Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Picture: IAN RUTHERFORD/PA

In total they ran in eight tries, the first of which came in the third minute with the impressive Sarah Bern crashing over from short range.

Emily Scarratt converted that and then kicked a penalty on a day where she overcame Daley McLean as England leading points scorer.

She turned provider with a looping pass to Jess Breach, incredibly her 21st try in just 12 tests, before Abby Dow added a stunning individual score from beyond the half-way line.

Emily Scott added to the 22-0 half-time lead early in the second half and she had her second shortly after when Harrison's cross-field kick caused confusion and she reacted first.

Scotland's Mairi McDonald prepares to put the ball into a scrum as snow falls during the Women's Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Picture: IAN RUTHERFORD/PA Scotland's Mairi McDonald prepares to put the ball into a scrum as snow falls during the Women's Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Picture: IAN RUTHERFORD/PA

Dow's second, her 13th in 11 games, came from a well-worked handling move and the seventh score for the visitors came from a powerful five-metre scrum which captain Sarah Hunter controlled to perfection.

Hannah Botterman, Harrison's team-mate from their Welwyn days as well as a former Datchworth junior, arrived off the bench in the second period while Harpenden's Sarah McKenna was also among the replacements.

And the win was sealed when Claudia McDonald pounced on a late error from the hosts.

Speaking to the BBC head coach Simon Middleton said: "We've played two games away against two very good sides in totally contrasting conditions. I'm thrilled and we've got plenty to build on.

"The most important thing is we can see progression in the side. There's a great buzz in the changing room."

The Red Roses play their first home game of the tournament on February 23 when they host Ireland in Doncaster.